Monday briefing: Russia hits Ukraine’s capital; Election Day countdown; NFL concussion rules; where to find holiday sales; and more

1
Explosions rocked Ukraine’s capital this morning.
2
Election Day is less than a month away.
- At stake in Congress: Every seat in the House and 34 in the Senate are up for grabs. Republicans can take the majority from Democrats by flipping five seats in the House and one in the Senate.
- Across the U.S.: 36 governors and thousands of state and local offices are on the ballot. The economy, abortion and inflation are the issues people care most about.
Who's on your ballot? Search your address here to find out. Plus, check vote.org to make sure you're set to vote Nov. 8.
3
Catholic hospitals have a growing influence over health care in the U.S.
- The numbers: Four of the nation’s 10 largest health systems are now Catholic, and Catholic systems control about 1 in 7 U.S. hospital beds.
- Why this matters: These hospitals are guided by religious doctrine and don’t offer procedures they deem “immoral,” including vasectomies, contraception and abortions.
- This means that many patients in rural and low-income communities who don’t have other health-care options face limited reproductive care.
4
The NFL updated its concussion policy this weekend.
- Why? Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback was examined and cleared for a possible head injury Sept. 25, then got a concussion during a game four days later.
- What’s changed? Doctors will have to assume any balance or coordination issues are related to a brain injury, which would have kept Tagovailoa from returning to the field the first time.
5
Pregnancy complications spiked during the coronavirus pandemic.
- What kind of complications? Case numbers of preeclampsia — a top cause of maternal death worldwide — jumped. There was also a small number of unusual stillbirths.
- Is covid to blame? Researchers are trying to work that out, but it’s hard to disentangle the impact of maternal stress during the pandemic from the effects of the virus itself.
6
A California city’s water supply could run out in two months.
Big holiday sales have already started.
And now … from Well+Being, The Post's new personal health desk: Seven tips for running your first marathon, and how to debunk false claims from family.
