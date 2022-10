Six Republican-led states will argue that the Biden administration doesn’t have the power to offer such widespread forgiveness.

The White House wants to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers earning under $125,000 per year. Pell Grant recipients can get up to $20,000.

Why it matters: Officials have held off releasing an application for the program because of the legal challenges, and this case may be the plan’s biggest threat.