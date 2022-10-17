The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Kamikaze drones hit Kyiv; student loan forgiveness form; the missing Alaskan snow crabs; hearing aids; and more

October 17, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Ukraine’s capital was hit with more drone strikes this morning.

Applications are open for President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

  • What to know: The form launched Friday in a test mode. Applications turned in now will be processed when the form officially goes live. Find it here.
  • A reminder: Borrowers who earn under $125,000 can qualify for up to $10,000 of relief, and Pell Grant recipients can get up to $20,000, but the plan is facing legal challenges.

Credit card debt is rising faster than it has in over two decades.

  • How fast? Americans owe $887 billion on their credit cards, up 13% from a year ago, as essentials like food, gas and housing become more and more expensive.
  • It’s risky: Interest rates are also rising, making it more expensive to borrow money, and there are signs that people are starting to fall behind on payments.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is poised to secure an unprecedented third term.

  • What’s happening? The Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, an agenda-setting meeting that happens every five years, started yesterday in Beijing.
  • Why this matters: Xi has spent the past 10 years cracking down on potential rivals, and term limits for the presidency were scrapped in 2018, clearing the way for Xi to rule for life if he chooses.

A massive fire broke out Saturday at a notorious prison in Iran.

  • What we know: At least eight people died at Tehran’s Evin prison, which holds hundreds of people who have opposed Iran’s government and is known for torturing prisoners.
  • What happened? The facts are murky. Iranian news agencies say the fire may have been planned and some prisoners used it to try to escape. Iran denied any link to recent anti-government protests.

You won’t be able to find any snow crab from Alaska this winter.

  • Why? The fishing season was canceled last week because of a sudden collapse — a 90% drop, according to scientists — in their estimated population.
  • What happened? Scientists suspect warmer temperatures may have forced the crabs to move north into cooler waters.

You can now buy hearing aids without a prescription.

  • What to know: New FDA rules mean pharmacies and big-box stores can sell hearing aids, starting today. Here’s a guide to picking one.
  • Why this matters: Hearing aids can cost more than $4,000 a pair and aren’t usually covered by insurance. This move could help lower prices and usher in new technologies.

And now … if you’re tired of talking to chatbots: Here’s how to get a human when you contact customer service. Plus, see if you qualify for cheaper internet.

