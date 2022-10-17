Monday briefing: Kamikaze drones hit Kyiv; student loan forgiveness form; the missing Alaskan snow crabs; hearing aids; and more

1
Ukraine’s capital was hit with more drone strikes this morning.
2
Applications are open for President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.
- What to know: The form launched Friday in a test mode. Applications turned in now will be processed when the form officially goes live. Find it here.
- A reminder: Borrowers who earn under $125,000 can qualify for up to $10,000 of relief, and Pell Grant recipients can get up to $20,000, but the plan is facing legal challenges.
3
Credit card debt is rising faster than it has in over two decades.
- How fast? Americans owe $887 billion on their credit cards, up 13% from a year ago, as essentials like food, gas and housing become more and more expensive.
- It’s risky: Interest rates are also rising, making it more expensive to borrow money, and there are signs that people are starting to fall behind on payments.
4
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is poised to secure an unprecedented third term.
- What’s happening? The Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, an agenda-setting meeting that happens every five years, started yesterday in Beijing.
- Why this matters: Xi has spent the past 10 years cracking down on potential rivals, and term limits for the presidency were scrapped in 2018, clearing the way for Xi to rule for life if he chooses.
5
A massive fire broke out Saturday at a notorious prison in Iran.
You won’t be able to find any snow crab from Alaska this winter.
You can now buy hearing aids without a prescription.
