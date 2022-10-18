The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Russia targets Ukraine’s power grid; a possible winter coronavirus surge; NBA season starts tonight; and more

Updated October 18, 2022 at 6:47 a.m. EDT|Published October 18, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Russia continued attacks on Ukraine’s power grid this morning.

Hundreds of U.S. veterans have taken lucrative jobs with foreign governments.

A swarm of coronavirus variants could fuel a surge this winter.

  • The details: New versions of omicron keep popping up around the world — each different and better at getting around our immune systems.
  • Why that’s worrying: The virus is changing so quickly it could outpace fall booster shots designed to target omicron variants, though they’re still the best tool we have.

Culture-war laws are changing schools.

  • What to know: 64 laws have been passed in 25 states over three academic years, The Post found. They’re restricting what students can learn, read and do at school.
  • Why this matters: Most of the laws bar what sports teams transgender students can join. Others limit teaching on race and LGBTQ issues and are causing teachers to self-censor.

Australia is facing another round of devastating floods.

Heavy rains slammed southeast Australia, causing rivers to swell and overflow. Flooding continued to be widespread across Victoria state on Oct. 17. (Video: Reuters)
  • What to know: Thousands of people have been displaced across Australia’s east. As many as 34,000 homes could be inundated or isolated by floods in the region around Melbourne.
  • This is unusual: October in Australia is typically hot and dry, but rain has fallen across the entire continent this month. Climate change is worsening the situation, researchers say.

A cold snap is hitting the eastern half of the U.S. this week.

  • The forecast: Snow is falling in parts of the Great Lakes. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average, and 40 million people from Kansas to North Carolina are under freeze warnings.
  • In the West: A heat wave is breaking records in the Pacific Northwest.

The NBA season starts tonight with two big games.

  • The schedule: The Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time; then LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers face Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m.
  • What to watch: How teams respond after a drama-filled offseason and whether the Warriors can defend their championship — or whether we’re in for another unpredictable ride.

And now … student loan forgiveness applications are officially open: Here are the key details. Plus, a fun read: A physicist is making Wikipedia bios for overlooked female scientists.

