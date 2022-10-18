Tuesday briefing: Russia targets Ukraine’s power grid; a possible winter coronavirus surge; NBA season starts tonight; and more

1
Russia continued attacks on Ukraine’s power grid this morning.
Hundreds of U.S. veterans have taken lucrative jobs with foreign governments.
A swarm of coronavirus variants could fuel a surge this winter.
- The details: New versions of omicron keep popping up around the world — each different and better at getting around our immune systems.
- Why that’s worrying: The virus is changing so quickly it could outpace fall booster shots designed to target omicron variants, though they’re still the best tool we have.
Culture-war laws are changing schools.
- What to know: 64 laws have been passed in 25 states over three academic years, The Post found. They’re restricting what students can learn, read and do at school.
- Why this matters: Most of the laws bar what sports teams transgender students can join. Others limit teaching on race and LGBTQ issues and are causing teachers to self-censor.
Australia is facing another round of devastating floods.
- What to know: Thousands of people have been displaced across Australia’s east. As many as 34,000 homes could be inundated or isolated by floods in the region around Melbourne.
- This is unusual: October in Australia is typically hot and dry, but rain has fallen across the entire continent this month. Climate change is worsening the situation, researchers say.
A cold snap is hitting the eastern half of the U.S. this week.
The NBA season starts tonight with two big games.
