Wednesday briefing: Ukraine blackouts; income tax bracket changes; Paul Flores conviction; why mosquitoes love you; and more

1
Russian strikes have caused massive blackouts in Ukraine.
- What to know: 30% of the country’s power stations have been destroyed since Oct. 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday, part of a new Russian strategy.
- What else: A battle over Kherson, a strategic southern city occupied by Russian forces, may begin soon. Russia has started evacuating residents.
2
You can keep more money from the IRS next year.
- Why? Inflation. The agency is raising income thresholds for all tax brackets, it said yesterday, meaning workers will get more take-home pay starting in January.
- Anything else? The standard deduction — the amount of income that filers can collect tax-free — will go up to $13,850 for individuals and $27,700 for married couples.
3
President Biden will announce another step to lower gas prices today.
- What’s he doing? Releasing an expected 15 million more barrels of fuel from a reserve the U.S. keeps tucked away for a national crisis. These releases have been happening since the spring.
- What does this do? The idea is that more fuel means lower prices, but there’s debate over whether it works and whether it’s needed as gas prices have largely stabilized.
4
A man was convicted of the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart yesterday.
- What to know: Smart, a 19-year-old at California Polytechnic University, was last seen walking to her dorm with fellow freshman Paul Flores after an off-campus party.
- The latest: A California jury found Flores, now 45, guilty. He was arrested last year after new information pushed the cold case forward. He faces 25 years to life in prison.
5
A growing army of activists is delivering abortion pills to Americans.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.
Your smell might explain why mosquitoes always bite you.
