Wednesday briefing: Ukraine blackouts; income tax bracket changes; Paul Flores conviction; why mosquitoes love you; and more

October 19, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Russian strikes have caused massive blackouts in Ukraine.

  • What to know: 30% of the country’s power stations have been destroyed since Oct. 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday, part of a new Russian strategy.
  • What else: A battle over Kherson, a strategic southern city occupied by Russian forces, may begin soon. Russia has started evacuating residents.

You can keep more money from the IRS next year.

  • Why? Inflation. The agency is raising income thresholds for all tax brackets, it said yesterday, meaning workers will get more take-home pay starting in January.
  • Anything else? The standard deduction — the amount of income that filers can collect tax-free — will go up to $13,850 for individuals and $27,700 for married couples.

President Biden will announce another step to lower gas prices today.

  • What’s he doing? Releasing an expected 15 million more barrels of fuel from a reserve the U.S. keeps tucked away for a national crisis. These releases have been happening since the spring.
  • What does this do? The idea is that more fuel means lower prices, but there’s debate over whether it works and whether it’s needed as gas prices have largely stabilized.

A man was convicted of the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart yesterday.

  • What to know: Smart, a 19-year-old at California Polytechnic University, was last seen walking to her dorm with fellow freshman Paul Flores after an off-campus party.
  • The latest: A California jury found Flores, now 45, guilty. He was arrested last year after new information pushed the cold case forward. He faces 25 years to life in prison.

A growing army of activists is delivering abortion pills to Americans.

  • The details: Tens of thousands of pills have been sent, for free, to people in states that have banned abortion.
  • Who’s behind it? It’s a covert, international network. Suppliers from Mexico send the pills to U.S. volunteers, who then distribute them.
  • Is it legal? It potentially breaks multiple laws and could be medically risky. But organizers say people have nowhere else to turn.

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.

  • Who was she? Hollywood’s first Asian American movie star. Wong’s career took off in the 1920s, when anti-Asian xenophobia was widespread, and she was usually cast in villain or servant roles.
  • The details: Her likeness will be on the quarter, part of a series featuring prominent American women. The coins begin shipping next week.

Your smell might explain why mosquitoes always bite you.

  • What to know: People who have higher amounts of certain acids on their skin are more attractive to a female mosquito found in the U.S. and around the world, a new study found.
  • Why this matters: The findings could lead to new products that mask or alter certain human scents, providing protection against the disease-spreading insects.

And now … what to watch tonight: Creepy new Netflix mystery “The Watcher.” What to make (if you really want to): The omelet made infamous by James Corden this week.

