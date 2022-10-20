Thursday briefing: What Russia’s martial law declaration means in Ukraine; Adderall shortage; Netflix password-sharing; and more

Russia declared martial law in parts of Ukraineyesterday.
Where? Four regions illegally claimed by Russian President Vladimir Putin after staged referendums last month —Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
What this does: Itcould create legal cover for abuses by Russia’s military. But Moscow doesn’t entirely control the regions, so it’s not clear if it can fully implement the new rules.
Donald Trump knew his voter-fraud claims in Georgia were baseless, a judge said.
The details: The former president was aware that numbers he was pushing related to the 2020 election were wrong — but he signed legal documents with them anyway, the judge said.
How the judge knows: Emails that Trump’s allies and the House committee investigating the Capitol attack have been fighting over. The judge ruled yesterday that some of the messages must be made public.
What else to know: The Jan. 6 committee is expected to ask Trump to testify soon.
The pregnancy drug Makena should be pulled from the market, experts said.
What is it? Introduced in 2011, Makena is designed to reduce the risk of preterm birth, a leading cause of infant mortality in the U.S.
What’s the problem? It doesn’t work, FDA experts said yesterday. The panel rejected arguments that it should remain available for high-risk groups including some Black women.
What’s next? The FDA will decide whether to withdraw the drug in the coming months.
There’s a nationwide shortage of Adderall.
Why? One of the largest producers of the ADHD medication has been experiencing “manufacturing delays,” the FDA said last week.
How bad is it? Some pharmacies can’t fill prescriptions. People have been forced to go off the medication or switch treatments — both of which can make managing daily life difficult.
Oceans are warming faster than ever.
The trend: The top mile or so of oceans around the world have been heating up since the 1950s, a new study found. But now it’s accelerating and reaching greater depths.
Why this matters: It could cause more supercharged storms, devastate marine ecosystems, and upend the lives and livelihoods of millions of people.
Netflix will crack down on password-sharing early next year.
How? You’ll have to pay a fee to share your account with someone who doesn’t live with you. These new “sub-accounts” cost about $3 in trials so far.
What else? Netflix is launching a cheaper, ad-supported “basic” plan next month. It’s $6.99 a month and will have four to five minutes of ads an hour.
The asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs caused mile-high waves.
How we know: Scientists were recently able to simulate, for the first time, what impact the asteroid had when it hit 66 million years ago.
The impact: The “megatsunami” caused global flooding, the study found, and had 30,000 times more energy than the catastrophic 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean.