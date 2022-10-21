Friday briefing: Why Liz Truss resigned; Steve Bannon; student loan forgiveness; Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’; and more

This winter may not look too wintry in much of the U.S.

Why is this happening? Until the past few years, the fertility industry was marketed mostly to White people, and change has been slow.

What that means: More Black women have started looking for sperm donors but don’t have the options they want.

Why it matters: It would have a big impact on Twitter’s ability to control misinformation, hate speech, spam and hacking.

Elon Musk wants to get rid of nearly 75% of Twitter’s staff.

It’s not great news: 80% of the U.S. is drier than normal, and this means there’s no relief in sight.

7

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.