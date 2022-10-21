The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Why Liz Truss resigned; Steve Bannon; student loan forgiveness; Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’; and more

October 21, 2022 at 6:33 a.m. EDT
1

There’s political chaos in the U.K. right now.

2

One of Donald Trump’s longtime advisers will be sentenced today.

  • What for? Steve Bannon refused to cooperate last fall with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
  • What to expect: He faces a mandatory minimum of 30 days in jail, but prosecutors want six months.
  • What else to know: Sen. Lindsey Graham will be forced to testify in a Trump-related 2020 election investigation, a court ruled yesterday.

3

An attempt to block President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan failed.

  • What happened? A federal judge yesterday rejected a lawsuit from six Republican-led states, although they plan to appeal.
  • Why it matters: This was one of the most serious legal challenges to the program, which will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for millions. Applications opened this week.

4

Elon Musk wants to get rid of nearly 75% of Twitter’s staff.

  • How we know: The Tesla CEO told potential investors he plans to chop about 5,500 positions if his deal to buy the company — which should close by next Friday — moves forward.
  • Why it matters: It would have a big impact on Twitter’s ability to control misinformation, hate speech, spam and hacking.

5

America has a shortage of Black sperm donors.

  • The numbers: Black men account for less than 2% of donors at the country’s largest sperm banks, a Post analysis found.
  • What that means: More Black women have started looking for sperm donors but don’t have the options they want.
  • Why is this happening? Until the past few years, the fertility industry was marketed mostly to White people, and change has been slow.

6

This winter may not look too wintry in much of the U.S.

  • What to know: Mild and dry conditions are expected in the southern half of the country and along the East Coast, NOAA forecasters said yesterday, but the Pacific Northwest and Great Lakes could get a lot of snow.
  • It’s not great news: 80% of the U.S. is drier than normal, and this means there’s no relief in sight.

7

Taylor Swift dropped her new album “Midnights” at midnight.

  • What to know: It’s the pop superstar’s 10th album, with 13 songs (one has already hit a nerve) that tell “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” Listen here.
  • What to look for: Swift loves creating puzzles, and this album is full of hidden meanings.

And now … what to watch this weekend: Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” hits theaters today. What to do: Go for a run — it could actually be good for your knees.

