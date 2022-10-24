Monday briefing: The next U.K. prime minister; student loan forgiveness; Xi Jinping; RSV outbreak; World Series matchup; and more

1
The U.K. could get its next prime minister today.
- The latest: Former leader Boris Johnson suddenly quit the race yesterday after campaigning to replace Liz Truss, who resigned last week.
- Why? A lot of Johnson’s fellow Conservative Party lawmakers criticized his attempted comeback, and he realized he wouldn’t be able to lead effectively.
- What now? Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister, is the favorite to replace Truss. He could be declared winner later this morning.
2
Student test scores have fallen across the country.
- How we know: Results from what is known as “the nation’s report card” were released today, giving us the fullest picture yet of how the coronavirus pandemic impacted learning.
- The details: Math scores had some of the steepest declines in over 50 years of testing. Overall, scores fell to levels not seen in two decades.
- Why it matters: This data will be crucial in the effort to help students make up learning that was disrupted during the pandemic.
3
President Biden’s student debt relief plan was put on hold.
- Why? A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the cancellation of federal student loans on Friday as it weighs a request from six Republican-led states to stop the program.
- What happens now? The Biden administration said eligible borrowers should keep applying for relief despite the legal setback, which experts said should be resolved within weeks.
4
Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term.
- What happened? The president was given another five years in power at the twice-a-decade meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s leadership yesterday.
- Why it matters: It solidifies Xi’s status as China’s most powerful leader in decades, and clears the way for him to rule for life if he chooses.
5
There’s been a sharp rise in the number of patients infected with RSV.
- What’s that? Respiratory syncytial virus. It causes cold-like symptoms for a week or two in most adults, but it can be more serious for children under the age of 1.
- The outbreak: The U.S. has recorded about 5,000 cases a week this month, an unusually high number, which is making it hard to find a bed in some children’s hospitals.
6
The World Series matchup is set.
A close-up photo of an ant is giving people nightmares.
And now … here’s a sneak peek of a project from Bob Woodward, the longtime Post journalist, who’s sharing his interviews with President Donald Trump as an audio book.
