Wednesday briefing: Warnings of a winter coronavirus surge; early voting; St. Louis school shooting; emperor penguins; and more

October 26, 2022 at 6:45 a.m. EDT
Tens of thousands of Americans could die needlessly this winter.

  • Why? People aren’t getting coronavirus shots ahead of a potential surge, which could cost 30,000 to 70,000 lives, projections show.
  • What’s being done? The Biden administration is urging vulnerable people to get reformulated boosters and plans to offer free delivery of antiviral medicines via services like DoorDash.
  • Who can get the new booster? Anyone 5 and over, but very few have gotten it.

The first early-voting numbers are in — and they’re mixed.

  • In Georgia, where there’s a key Senate race, over 1 million people have already voted. That’s a big jump from the last non-presidential-year elections in 2018.
  • Elsewhere: In Virginia, more people are voting ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8, but in North Carolina and Texas, the numbers are down.
  • What else to know: Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, candidates for a key Senate seat from Pennsylvania, had their only debate last night.

The gunman who attacked a St. Louis high school used an AR-15-style rifle.

  • What happened? A 19-year-old former student killed two people and injured seven others before being killed by police Monday. He had more than 600 rounds of ammunition with him, an official said yesterday.
  • Who were the victims? 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka and 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell. Kuczka reportedly put herself between the gunman and her students to protect them.

Ukraine reclaimed more territory from Russian forces yesterday.

Female bodybuilders have been sexually exploited for decades.

  • The details: Women were pressured into posing for nude photos that were posted online by officials from two of the sport’s top federations, a new Post investigation found.
  • What survivors say: They believed their contest scores depended on their willingness to pose for these photos or to please the sport’s mostly male judges, promoters and managers.

Antarctica’s iconic emperor penguins are at risk of extinction.

  • What to know: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service gave the penguins protection under the Endangered Species Act yesterday.
  • Why? Melting sea ice is threatening the penguins’ habitat. Nearly all colonies will be pushed to the brink of disappearing in less than 80 years unless more is done to stop climate change.

America’s entire school bus fleet could be electric by 2030.

  • It’s happening quickly: Orders for electric buses are up more than tenfold since the start of last year, and the Biden administration will announce subsidies for more orders today.
  • Why it matters: Diesel engines make up nearly a quarter of the U.S. transportation sector’s harmful emissions, and the fumes can lead to respiratory diseases in children.

