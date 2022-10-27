The 7 The 7 Thursday briefing: How the U.S. economy is doing; soaring methane levels; Mark Meadows; Thanksgiving turkey shortage; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

How it started: Iranians, fed up with years of repression and economic neglect, mobilized after a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died in custody of the "morality police" last month.

The latest: Thousands gathered in Amini's hometown yesterday and marched to her grave. Iranian security forces responded with more violence and arrests.

Prepare for a turkey shortage this Thanksgiving.

What's going on? A bird flu outbreak that's shaping up to be the worst in U.S. history. Six million — 14% of the turkeys in the U.S. — have already died

What this means: There probably won’t be enough to go around, pushing up prices by 20% or more.

You might see ads the next time you take an Uber.

Why? The company is launching ads The company is launching ads that will pop up in the app before and during your ride, and it’s testing in-car advertising screens.

Will it make my ride cheaper? Don’t count on it. The move will probably just make Uber richer while potentially aggravating its customers, experts said.

And now … small changes alone won’t stop climate change, but you don’t need to feel helpless: Here are 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint.

