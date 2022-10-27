Thursday briefing: How the U.S. economy is doing; soaring methane levels; Mark Meadows; Thanksgiving turkey shortage; and more

1
We’ll learn a lot about the U.S. economy this morning.
- What’s happening? A quarterly report on the nation’s GDP — the broadest measure of economic activity — will be released.
- What to expect: Experts predict that the economy grew a lot between July and September, a turnaround from the first half of the year.
- Is that good news? It would mean the country isn’t in a recession. But economists say we’re not out of the woods yet — especially with prices still rising.
2
Donald Trump’s former chief of staff must testify before a Georgia grand jury.
- Who? Mark Meadows. He played a key role in Trump’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia in the 2020 presidential election.
- What’s new? A judge yesterday ordered Meadows to cooperate with an investigation into those efforts.
- Earlier this week: The Supreme Court put an order that Sen. Lindsey Graham appear before the grand jury on hold.
3
The amount of methane in the atmosphere is soaring.
- The numbers: There were record increases of the powerful greenhouse gas in 2020 and 2021, a new study found.
- Why? Natural sources like tropical wetlands may be starting to release more methane as the planet gets warmer, scientists said.
- Why it matters: Methane is the second-biggest contributor to climate change, and countries are nowhere close to hitting emissions cuts needed to avoid drastic warming.
4
A man was convicted in last year’s deadly Wisconsin Christmas parade attack.
- What to know: A jury found Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty yesterday of first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges. He faces life in prison.
- What happened? Brooks drove an SUV through a crowd near Milwaukee last November, killing six people and injuring 48 others. He had been released from jail on bail just five days before the parade.
5
An anti-government uprising in Iran is now in its sixth week.
Prepare for a turkey shortage this Thanksgiving.
You might see ads the next time you take an Uber.
And now … small changes alone won’t stop climate change, but you don’t need to feel helpless: Here are 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint.
