Tuesday briefing: Airstrikes across Ukraine; Pelosi attack charges; RSV vaccine; Taylor Swift’s historic moment; and more

1
Election Day is one week away.
- What to know: Battles over election integrity, like these in Houston and Arizona, are shaping up across the country — even though fraud is rare by every single metric in the U.S.
- Why? Trust in the election process is low, especially among Republicans, influenced by former president Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
- Ready to vote? Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8. Local, state and congressional races are on the ballot, with control of Congress at stake. More information here.
2
Russia hit Ukraine with a wave of airstrikes yesterday.
- The target: Critical infrastructure in the capital, Kyiv, and regions across the country. Many people were left without power or water, and at least 13 were injured, officials said.
- The bigger picture: This was the widest-spread attack since Oct. 10, when Russia began bombings designed to punish civilians.
3
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband will be in court today.
- What happened? An intruder broke into the House speaker’s San Francisco home Friday and attacked Paul Pelosi after discovering she wasn’t there, officials said.
- The latest: Federal authorities filed attempted kidnapping and assault charges against the suspect, 42, and alleged that he had planned to break the House speaker’s kneecaps.
4
Brazil’s next president has promised to protect the Amazon.
- What to know: Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, who was elected Sunday, could have a big impact on the fight against climate change.
- Why? The Amazon absorbs a huge amount of carbon emissions. However, deforestation under President Jair Bolsonaro has pushed the rainforest toward a tipping point.
- What to watch: Bolsonaro still hasn’t conceded, leaving Brazil in a state of uncertainty.
5
U.S. workers have gotten way less productive.
- How we know: In the first half of 2022, the measure of how much output in goods and services an employee can produce in an hour fell by the sharpest rate on record.
- What’s behind this? No one knows for sure. But many people feel burned out after working harder during the coronavirus pandemic, experts said.
6
A new RSV vaccine could come by next winter.
Taylor Swift made music history with her new album.
