The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Airstrikes across Ukraine; Pelosi attack charges; RSV vaccine; Taylor Swift’s historic moment; and more

By
and 
 
November 1, 2022 at 6:38 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Election Day is one week away.

  • What to know: Battles over election integrity, like these in Houston and Arizona, are shaping up across the country — even though fraud is rare by every single metric in the U.S.
  • Why? Trust in the election process is low, especially among Republicans, influenced by former president Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
  • Ready to vote? Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8. Local, state and congressional races are on the ballot, with control of Congress at stake. More information here.

2

Russia hit Ukraine with a wave of airstrikes yesterday.

  • The target: Critical infrastructure in the capital, Kyiv, and regions across the country. Many people were left without power or water, and at least 13 were injured, officials said.
  • The bigger picture: This was the widest-spread attack since Oct. 10, when Russia began bombings designed to punish civilians.

3

The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband will be in court today.

  • What happened? An intruder broke into the House speaker’s San Francisco home Friday and attacked Paul Pelosi after discovering she wasn’t there, officials said.
  • The latest: Federal authorities filed attempted kidnapping and assault charges against the suspect, 42, and alleged that he had planned to break the House speaker’s kneecaps.

4

Brazil’s next president has promised to protect the Amazon.

  • What to know: Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, who was elected Sunday, could have a big impact on the fight against climate change.
  • Why? The Amazon absorbs a huge amount of carbon emissions. However, deforestation under President Jair Bolsonaro has pushed the rainforest toward a tipping point.
  • What to watch: Bolsonaro still hasn’t conceded, leaving Brazil in a state of uncertainty.

5

U.S. workers have gotten way less productive.

  • How we know: In the first half of 2022, the measure of how much output in goods and services an employee can produce in an hour fell by the sharpest rate on record.
  • What’s behind this? No one knows for sure. But many people feel burned out after working harder during the coronavirus pandemic, experts said.

6

A new RSV vaccine could come by next winter.

  • What’s RSV? A respiratory virus — spreading early this season — that causes cold-like symptoms in most adults but can be serious for infants.
  • The latest: The vaccine from Pfizer is given during pregnancy and can protect infants through their first six months, the company said today.
  • What’s next? Pfizer plans to seek government approval by year’s end.

7

Taylor Swift made music history with her new album.

  • How? She became the first artist to snag all of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, all with songs from “Midnights,” released last month.
  • At No. 1: Her song “Anti-Hero.” It has at least 59.7 million streams and 32 million radio airplays.

And now … some mental health tips: 10 ways to find help during a therapist shortage, and a musical method that changes nightmares into better dreams.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...