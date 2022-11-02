Wednesday briefing: Another expected interest rate hike; Brazil’s Bolsonaro speaks; Elon Musk’s Twitter; World Series; and more

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again today.
Why? The nation’s central bank is still trying to get inflation back to a normal level, and adjusting interest rates is the one major tool it has.
What this does: It makes borrowing money more expensive, affecting home-buying, car loans, business investments and more. In theory, that discourages people from making big purchases, which can cause prices to fall.
2
Capitol Police cameras caught the break-in at Nancy Pelosi’s home.
What happened? Officers weren’t watching the video feed when a man entered the House speaker’s San Francisco home Friday and attacked her husband.
What else to know: The suspect in the attack allegedly told police he had a target list of other politicians.
3
Brazil’s president broke his silence yesterday after his election loss.
The background: Right-wing leaderJair Bolsonarostayed out of view for 45 hours after the race was called Sunday for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, an icon of the left.
What he said: Bolsonaro didn’t concede defeat, but signaled that he would allow the presidential transition to begin.
4
The Supreme Court weighed in on two Trump-related issues.
First up: Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily halted former president Donald Trump’s tax records from being released to a House committee.
Second: The court rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham’s request to let him avoid testifying in an investigation in Georgia, where Trump and his allies are accused of trying to influence the 2020 election results.
5
Elon Musk said he won’t reinstate banned Twitter accounts for weeks.
The details: The Tesla CEO, who bought Twitter last week, pledged this morning that he won’t allow anyone back on the platform before there is a clear process to do so.
What this means: Trump and other banned users won’t be able to rejoin and spread misinformation on the social media site ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.
6
The number of Black, Asian and Latino homeowners spiked last year.
What to know: It was the sharpest jump in the U.S. since the Great Recession, according to new data. Buyers were able to take advantage of pandemic-era stimulus and savings and cheaper mortgages.
Why this matters: It offers hope for narrowing America’s large racial homeownership gap. Minorities have long been shut out by widespread discrimination and structural racism.
7
The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the World Series.
Last night: Philadelphia blasted five home runs as it beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series. Bryce Harper got things started with a two-out, two-run homer in the first inning.
Up next: Game 4 starts tonight at 8:03 p.m. Eastern time, and Game 5 is set for tomorrow, both in Philadelphia. All games are airing on Fox.