Friday briefing: The biggest midterm issues; Paul Pelosi; Elon Musk’s Twitter layoffs; Kyrie Irving; daylight saving time; and more

1
Abortion is on the ballot in five states next week.
- California, Michigan and Vermont will ask voters to make abortion rights part of their constitutions. Kentucky and Montana voters will weigh in on two antiabortion ballot measures.
- Why this matters: The Supreme Court left abortion rules up to individual states when it struck down Roe v. Wade this summer, and it has become one of the defining issues of the midterms.
- What else is on the ballot? Marijuana legalization, in five states, and changes to voting-related policies, including whether Nevada should adopt ranked-choice voting.
2
Nancy Pelosi’s husband was released from the hospital yesterday.
- The details: Paul Pelosi was hospitalized for six days after an intruder — who was allegedly looking for the House speaker — attacked him in their San Francisco home.
- The bigger picture: Nearly 9 in 10 Americans are worried about politically motivated violence, according to a Post-ABC poll taken after the Pelosi attack.
3
Ukraine is preparing for what may be the most important battle of the war.
- Where? The southern Kherson region. Ukrainian officials have signaled that an assault on the Russian-held regional capital could be imminent.
- Why it matters: The battle could be the single best test of whether Moscow will win any significant territory from its invasion.
4
Mass layoffs at Elon Musk’s Twitter have begun.
- What happened? An email went out to employees late yesterday, telling them that they’ll find out this morning whether they still have a job.
- Why is he doing this? The Tesla CEO went into debt when he bought Twitter last week for $44 billion, so he’s trying to cut costs while increasing revenue.
5
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving yesterday.
There’s a huge college football showdown tomorrow.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday.
And now … you’ve got another chance at a $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot tomorrow. Plus, blockbuster season is here: Here are the movies to look forward to.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.