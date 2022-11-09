The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Midterm election results; tracking Tropical Storm Nicole; Meta layoffs; Powerball winner; and more

November 9, 2022 at 6:43 a.m. EST
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Control of Congress is still up in the air after yesterday’s elections.

2

The big red wave many expected hasn’t materialized.

3

A major storm is expected to hit Florida’s east coast tonight.

4

Facebook’s parent company is laying off thousands of workers.

  • The details: Meta will cut over 11,000 jobs — 13% of the company — it announced today. It’s trying to cut expenses as it faces new challenges and competition.
  • These are just the latest Silicon Valley layoffs: Other companies including Twitter, Salesforce, Lyft and Zillow have laid off workers recently, a sign of a rough new period for the tech industry.

5

Brittney Griner is being moved to a penal colony in Russia.

  • The background: The WNBA star was sentenced to 9½ years in prison for bringing less than a gram of cannabis oil into the country.
  • The latest: Her lawyers don’t know where she is, they said this morning, but believe she is on the way to a type of facility known for its brutal conditions.

6

A winning Powerball ticket was sold for the record $2.04 billion jackpot.

  • What we know: It came from Altadena, Calif., but the holder hasn’t come forward after yesterday’s drawing.
  • What happens now? The winner can either receive the full jackpot in 30 annual payments or take a lump sum of $997.6 million.

7

The National Park Service asked visitors to stop licking toads.

  • Why would anyone do that? One type of toad found in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and California produces a toxin that’s a natural psychedelic.
  • Why it’s a bad idea: Licking the toads can poison you, the Park Service warned this week, and researchers say it’s a “myth” that it can get you high.

And now … what to watch tonight: A new season of “The Crown” is out on Netflix (and it’s good). Plus, these photos of yesterday’s blood moon are worth a look.

