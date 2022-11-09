Wednesday briefing: Midterm election results; tracking Tropical Storm Nicole; Meta layoffs; Powerball winner; and more

1
Control of Congress is still up in the air after yesterday’s elections.
2
The big red wave many expected hasn’t materialized.
3
A major storm is expected to hit Florida’s east coast tonight.
4
Facebook’s parent company is laying off thousands of workers.
- The details: Meta will cut over 11,000 jobs — 13% of the company — it announced today. It’s trying to cut expenses as it faces new challenges and competition.
- These are just the latest Silicon Valley layoffs: Other companies including Twitter, Salesforce, Lyft and Zillow have laid off workers recently, a sign of a rough new period for the tech industry.
5
Brittney Griner is being moved to a penal colony in Russia.
A winning Powerball ticket was sold for the record $2.04 billion jackpot.
The National Park Service asked visitors to stop licking toads.
And now … what to watch tonight: A new season of “The Crown” is out on Netflix (and it’s good). Plus, these photos of yesterday’s blood moon are worth a look.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.