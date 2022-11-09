The 7 The 7 Wednesday briefing: Midterm election results; tracking Tropical Storm Nicole; Meta layoffs; Powerball winner; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Listen Gift Article Share

The background: The WNBA star was sentenced to The WNBA star was sentenced to 9½ years in prison for bringing less than a gram of cannabis oil into the country.

The latest: Her lawyers don’t know where she is, they Her lawyers don’t know where she is, they said this morning , but believe she is on the way to a type of facility known for its brutal conditions

6

A winning Powerball ticket was sold for the record $2.04 billion jackpot.

What we know: It came It came from Altadena, Calif. , but the holder hasn’t come forward after yesterday’s drawing.

What happens now? The winner can either receive the full jackpot in 30 annual payments or take a lump sum of $997.6 million.

Advertisement

7

The National Park Service asked visitors to stop licking toads.

Why would anyone do that? One type of toad found in produces a toxin that’s One type of toad found in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Californiaproduces a toxin that’s a natural psychedelic

Why it’s a bad idea: Licking the toads can poison you, the Park Service warned this week, and researchers say it’s a “myth” that it can get you high.

And now … what to watch tonight: A new season of “The Crown” is out on Netflix (and it’s good). Plus, these photos of yesterday’s blood moon are worth a look.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article