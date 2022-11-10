Thursday briefing: Critical Senate races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia; Russia’s retreat from Kherson; Nicole forecast; and more

1 It could take weeks to find out who controls the Senate. The latest: Races in Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call, and a third race — in Georgia — is heading for a runoff on Dec. 6. Republicans would need to flip two of those three seats to take control of the Senate. In the House: Several more competitive races were called for Democrats yesterday. Republicans remain likely to win control, but by a much smaller margin than expected. What else? At least 145 Republicans who deny the 2020 election results were elected to the House; however, election deniers also had significant setbacks. 2 Hurricane Nicole hit Florida’s east coast this morning. The latest: It made landfall on North Hutchinson Island before being downgraded to a tropical storm. It’s bringing heavy rain, damaging winds and a dangerous storm surge. Where it’s headed: Nearly all of the East Coast should experience some impact as Nicole moves north in the coming days. We’re tracking its path here. 3 Russia ordered a retreat from a key southern city in Ukraine. This is another huge setback for Russia: Kherson was the only regional capital it had captured since launching the invasion in February. The details: Russian troops began moving out yesterday. But Ukraine is being cautious; officials have said they’re suspicious a withdrawal like this could be part of a trap. 4 We’ll get the latest data on rising prices this morning. What to expect: Inflation likely stayed abnormally high last month (as your bank account probably told you). This is bad news: The nation’s central bank has been trying to bring prices down by hiking interest rates. However, the higher interest rates go, the more likely a recession becomes. 5 Big government contractors could be forced to cut climate pollution. Why? The Biden administration will propose a rule today to make companies with at least $7.5 million in annual federal contracts set targets to limit emissions. Why it matters: The U.S. government is the world’s largest buyer of goods and services, and this rule would cover around 85% of emissions from its supply chain, officials said. 6 Secret schools for girls are operating in Afghanistan. A daily crossword might benefit your brain. And now ... speaking of crosswords: We love these daily Mini Meta puzzles. Plus, here’s an easy dinner to make tonight. Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter .