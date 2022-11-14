The 7 The 7 Monday briefing: Democrats keep Senate control; Biden meets with Xi Jinping; Charlottesville shooting; Dolly Parton; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

What we know: The The attack took place in one of Istanbul’s main pedestrian thoroughfares yesterday and injured at least 81 other people, authorities said.

The investigation: Police detained Police detained 46 suspects in connection with the attack, including a woman who they said had planted the explosives.

Your phone can now warn you before an earthquake hits.

How? It’s a new early-warning system called ShakeAlert. It can give you a few crucial seconds to drop, cover and hold on before an earthquake reaches your location.

How to get it: It’s active in California, Oregon and Washington state, and Alaska could be next. Find out how to turn on the alerts on Android and iPhones It’s active in California, Oregon and Washington state, and Alaska could be next. Find out how to turn on the alerts on Android and iPhones here

Dolly Parton received $100 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

What to know: She’s the She’s the second winner of the Courage and Civility Award. The Queen of Country can give the money to any charity she wants. (Bezos owns The Post.)

Why this matters: Parton has spent years giving back. Her best-known program has gifted nearly 200 million books to children since 1995.

