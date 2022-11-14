Monday briefing: Democrats keep Senate control; Biden meets with Xi Jinping; Charlottesville shooting; Dolly Parton; and more

1 Democrats will keep control of the Senate. The latest: Close races in Arizona and Nevada were called for Democrats this weekend. It gives the party at least 50 seats — a majority, with Vice President Harris’s tiebreaking vote — for the next two years. What’s next? The Senate seat in Georgia is headed for a runoff election on Dec. 6. What else to know: Control of the House remains up in the air. Many districts where votes are still being counted expected delays because of mail-in ballots. 2 Ukraine said it found evidence of Russian war crimes in a newly liberated city. Where? Kherson, in the country’s south. Ukraine retook the city — the only regional capital seized by Russia since its invasion — on Friday, marking another major victory. What Russia left behind: Evidence of atrocities and widespread damage to infrastructure, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made a surprise visit to the city today. 3 President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping this morning. What to know: This was their first face-to-face meeting as presidents. It took place in Bali, Indonesia, a day before a G-20 summit, a global forum of the world’s most powerful governments. Why this matters: The relationship between the U.S. and China is at its lowest point in decades, which has huge economic ripple effects worldwide. 4 At least three people were killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia. What we know: A gunman opened fire on the Charlottesville campus late last night, officials said. At least two other people were injured. None of the victims have been named. The latest: The university identified a 22-year-old student as the suspect. Police were still searching for him as of this morning. 5 An explosion in one of Turkey’s busiest shopping districts killed six people. Your phone can now warn you before an earthquake hits. Dolly Parton received $100 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. And now … an exciting reminder: The 7 is launching as a podcast this morning. Subscribe on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen. Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter .