Wednesday briefing: Explosion in Poland; Trump’s 2024 announcement; Title 42; Grammy nominations; Artemis launch; and more

1
The conflict in Ukraine spilled into NATO territory yesterday.
- What happened? A Russian-made missile exploded in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border, killing two people.
- Where it came from: The explosions were probably caused by a Ukrainian missile defending against Russian attack, NATO said this morning.
- Why it matters: Poland is a NATO country, so other alliance members — including the U.S. — are bound by a treaty to defend it if it’s attacked and asks for help.
2
Donald Trump announced he’s running again in 2024.
- The event: The twice-impeached former president, who inspired a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election, kicked off his candidacy last night at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.
- What it means: His entry increases the likelihood of a rematch against President Biden, but won’t protect him from ongoing criminal probes into his conduct.
- What else to know: The top three broadcast TV networks opted not to show Trump’s speech live.
3
U.S. borders reopened for some migrants yesterday.
- Why? A judge struck down a controversial Trump-era policy used by U.S. border officials to quickly expel asylum seekers because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- What this does: It restores access to asylum for migrants entering the U.S. for the first time since the rule, known as Title 42, was issued in March 2020.
4
A judge overturned Georgia’s six-week abortion ban.
- The background: The law, which bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, took effect this summer when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
- The ruling: The ban is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced, the judge said yesterday. That means abortion access in Georgia reverted to the pre-ban level of up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.
5
The world’s population hit a record 8 billion people yesterday.
- More numbers: It took 12 years for the population to grow from 7 billion to 8 billion, U.N. estimates show. See how and where you fit in to that here.
- The trend: Growth is slowing down as people live longer and have fewer children. The population is expected to peak at 10.4 billion in 2086.
6
Beyoncé ruled yesterday’s Grammy Award nominations.
- She made history by landing nine nominations, tying her with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, as the two most-nominated artists in Grammys history, with 88 nods each.
- What else to know: Rapper Kendrick Lamar followed Beyoncé with eight nominations, while singers Adele and Brandi Carlile each snagged seven. (Find the full list here.) The Grammy Awards are Feb. 5.
7
NASA’s massive moon rocket finally took off this morning.
