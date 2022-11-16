The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Explosion in Poland; Trump’s 2024 announcement; Title 42; Grammy nominations; Artemis launch; and more

Updated November 16, 2022 at 7:34 a.m. EST|Published November 16, 2022 at 6:44 a.m. EST
The conflict in Ukraine spilled into NATO territory yesterday.

  • What happened? A Russian-made missile exploded in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border, killing two people.
  • Where it came from: The explosions were probably caused by a Ukrainian missile defending against Russian attack, NATO said this morning.
  • Why it matters: Poland is a NATO country, so other alliance members — including the U.S. — are bound by a treaty to defend it if it’s attacked and asks for help.

Donald Trump announced he’s running again in 2024.

  • The event: The twice-impeached former president, who inspired a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election, kicked off his candidacy last night at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.
  • What it means: His entry increases the likelihood of a rematch against President Biden, but won’t protect him from ongoing criminal probes into his conduct.
  • What else to know: The top three broadcast TV networks opted not to show Trump’s speech live.

U.S. borders reopened for some migrants yesterday.

  • Why? A judge struck down a controversial Trump-era policy used by U.S. border officials to quickly expel asylum seekers because of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • What this does: It restores access to asylum for migrants entering the U.S. for the first time since the rule, known as Title 42, was issued in March 2020.

A judge overturned Georgia’s six-week abortion ban.

  • The background: The law, which bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, took effect this summer when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
  • The ruling: The ban is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced, the judge said yesterday. That means abortion access in Georgia reverted to the pre-ban level of up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

The world’s population hit a record 8 billion people yesterday.

  • More numbers: It took 12 years for the population to grow from 7 billion to 8 billion, U.N. estimates show. See how and where you fit in to that here.
  • The trend: Growth is slowing down as people live longer and have fewer children. The population is expected to peak at 10.4 billion in 2086.

Beyoncé ruled yesterday’s Grammy Award nominations.

  • She made history by landing nine nominations, tying her with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, as the two most-nominated artists in Grammys history, with 88 nods each.
  • What else to know: Rapper Kendrick Lamar followed Beyoncé with eight nominations, while singers Adele and Brandi Carlile each snagged seven. (Find the full list here.) The Grammy Awards are Feb. 5.

NASA’s massive moon rocket finally took off this morning.

After two failed attempts, NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Nov. 16. (Video: NASA)
  • The latest: After years of delays, the agency’s Space Launch System rocket lifted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. Eastern time.
  • The mission: The unmanned test flight is the first step in a plan to return humans to the moon — perhaps as soon as 2025.

And now … your iPhone 14 has a new emergency feature: Here’s how to send SOS via satellite. Plus, how to keep your secrets safe if your phone needs fixing.

