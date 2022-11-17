Thursday briefing: Republicans win the House; same-sex marriage bill; Karen Bass; Starbucks ‘Red Cup Day’ strike; and more

1
Republicans won control of the House.
- The latest: California’s 27th Congressional District was called for Republicans yesterday. That gave the party 218 seats, enough for a majority.
- What that means: With the Senate in Democrats’ hands, the balance of power in Congress is split for the next two years, which will make governing harder for President Biden.
- What’s next? The new House speaker will be chosen in January, and the Republican nominee, Kevin McCarthy, could struggle to win enough support.
2
The Senate took a big step toward protecting same-sex marriage.
- How? By advancing the Respect for Marriage Act. Twelve Republicans joined Democrats to support the bill yesterday, which clears the way for it to pass this week.
- Why it’s needed: Democrats have warned that marriage equality and other rights could be at risk after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
3
Multiple explosions were reported across Ukraine today.
4
Los Angeles elected its first woman as mayor.
- Who? Current U.S. Rep. Karen Bass. After a close race, she defeated billionaire real estate developer and fellow Democrat Rick Caruso yesterday.
- The task ahead of her: The nation’s second-largest city is reeling from a racism scandal and is struggling to find solutions for violent crime, homelessness and corruption.
5
Starbucks employees in dozens of cities plan to walk off the job today.
- Why? To protest how the company is handling union negotiations. The strike at over 100 stores coincides with “Red Cup Day,” when Starbucks hands out free reusable mugs.
- The bigger picture: This is the first time unionized Starbucks baristas have banded together across the country, and it’s part of a wave of increased labor activity this year.
6
Harvard and Yale law schools pulled out of a major college ranking system.
Lab-grown meat moved closer to your dinner plate yesterday.
Tess Homan contributed to today’s briefing.
