Tuesday briefing: Colorado Springs shooting victims; Indonesia earthquake; World Cup; NASA’s moon mission; and more

1
Police have identified victims of the Colorado LGBTQ night club shooting.
- Who were they? Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump and Ashley Paugh — two of whom were transgender — were killed Saturday night in Colorado Springs.
- The latest: The 22-year-old suspect was charged with murder and hate crimes yesterday. He had a troubled past hidden by a name change as a teen.
- What else to know: An Army veteran helped tackle the gunman and stop the rampage.
2
A devastating earthquake hit Indonesia yesterday.
- What to know: At least 268 people died, officials said today. The 5.6-magnitude quake was felt in Jakarta, the capital city, but hit hardest in a region dozens of miles away.
- Indonesia frequently gets earthquakes, but this would be the deadliest this year. It’s also monsoon season, when the country tends to be hit by dangerous natural disasters.
3
Russia is struggling to make territorial advances in Ukraine.
- How we know: A new Post analysis shows that Russian forces haven’t taken more than 1,000 square miles in a week since April. (We visualized this here.)
- The bigger picture: Russia still controls about 17% of Ukrainian territory, mainly in the east and south, and both sides are gearing up to keep fighting well into next year.
4
Tomorrow will be one of the busiest travel days of the year.
- If you’re flying: Expect long lines, especially at Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver airports. However, airlines say they’ve been hiring aggressively and expect less chaos than this summer.
- If you’re driving: Traffic will peak tomorrow afternoon. For the return trip, avoid driving between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
5
Scientists are working on lab-made antibodies to fight the coronavirus.
- The idea: These treatments, known as monoclonal antibodies, target vulnerable parts of the virus and can help prevent severe disease in at-risk people.
- What’s new? Existing therapies are losing their healing power against new virus variants, so researchers are developing treatments that work better against mutations.
6
The U.S. men’s soccer team tied its World Cup opener against Wales.
NASA’s Orion spacecraft reached the moon yesterday.
And now … internet providers are playing tricks to raise your bill: Here are the worst. Plus, here’s how to save your tweets in case they disappear.
