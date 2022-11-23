Wednesday briefing: Mass shooting at Virginia Walmart; student loan payment freeze; Trump’s tax returns; Musk’s Twitter; and more

1
At least six people were killed in a shooting in Virginia.
- What we know: An attacker, who is now dead, opened fire late last night at a Walmart in Chesapeake, officials said. At least five other people were injured.
- What we don’t know yet: Details about the attacker; how the shooting unfolded; and who the victims are.
- The bigger picture: This shooting comes right after the deadly rampage at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday.
2
You won’t have to start making payments on your federal student loans soon.
- Why? The Biden administration extended the payment freeze again yesterday while its debt relief program is in legal limbo. That program would give millions up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness.
- What’s next? The pause had been set to end on Dec. 31 but will continue until courts reinstate the program or resolve ongoing lawsuits.
3
The Supreme Court will allow Congress to see Donald Trump’s tax returns.
- How we got here: The former president has tried for years to keep a House committee from getting the records, which it wants to use to evaluate financial rules surrounding presidents.
- What yesterday’s ruling means: The Treasury Department can quickly hand over six years of Trump’s tax records, but it’s not clear when that will happen.
4
Alabama will stop carrying out executions — for now.
- What happened? A lethal injection had to be called off last week — the second in two months and third since 2018. Another execution in July went poorly and took three hours to finish.
- The latest: The state’s governor ordered a full review this week and asked that executions be put on pause. It’s the latest in a long series of problems with this execution method in the U.S.
5
Advertisers are dropping Elon Musk’s Twitter.
A tiny European country has become a major exporter of food.
A 67-pound goldfish was caught in France.
