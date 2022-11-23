The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Mass shooting at Virginia Walmart; student loan payment freeze; Trump’s tax returns; Musk’s Twitter; and more

By
and 
 
Updated November 23, 2022 at 7:02 a.m. EST|Published November 23, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EST
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

At least six people were killed in a shooting in Virginia.

  • What we know: An attacker, who is now dead, opened fire late last night at a Walmart in Chesapeake, officials said. At least five other people were injured.
  • What we don’t know yet: Details about the attacker; how the shooting unfolded; and who the victims are.
  • The bigger picture: This shooting comes right after the deadly rampage at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday.

2

You won’t have to start making payments on your federal student loans soon.

  • Why? The Biden administration extended the payment freeze again yesterday while its debt relief program is in legal limbo. That program would give millions up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness.
  • What’s next? The pause had been set to end on Dec. 31 but will continue until courts reinstate the program or resolve ongoing lawsuits.

3

The Supreme Court will allow Congress to see Donald Trump’s tax returns.

  • How we got here: The former president has tried for years to keep a House committee from getting the records, which it wants to use to evaluate financial rules surrounding presidents.
  • What yesterday’s ruling means: The Treasury Department can quickly hand over six years of Trump’s tax records, but it’s not clear when that will happen.

4

Alabama will stop carrying out executions — for now.

  • What happened? A lethal injection had to be called off last week — the second in two months and third since 2018. Another execution in July went poorly and took three hours to finish.
  • The latest: The state’s governor ordered a full review this week and asked that executions be put on pause. It’s the latest in a long series of problems with this execution method in the U.S.

5

Advertisers are dropping Elon Musk’s Twitter.

  • The numbers: Over a third of Twitter’s top 100 clients haven’t advertised on the platform in the past two weeks, a new Post analysis shows.
  • Why it matters: Twitter still relies heavily on advertising, but its clients are reevaluating after the dramatic changes the Tesla CEO has made since his takeover.

6

A tiny European country has become a major exporter of food.

  • What to know: The Netherlands, just a bit bigger than Maryland, is now the world’s second largest exporter of agricultural products (by value) behind the U.S.
  • How? By using cutting-edge techniques, like vertical farming, that help farmers grow crops incredibly efficiently.
  • Why this matters: Many of these technologies use less water and produce fewer emissions, something that could be a model for other countries as the world warms.

7

A 67-pound goldfish was caught in France.

  • What you’re looking at: “Carrot,” who is possibly one of the biggest goldfish in the world. (She was safely released after this photo, which went viral this week.)
  • How did she get so big? Goldfish can balloon to epic sizes, growing as large as their habitat and resources allow.

And now some last-minute Thanksgiving tips (like how to carve that turkey). Plus, what to watch with the family tomorrow.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...