Friday briefing: Blackouts in Ukraine; China’s coronavirus outbreak; Black Friday guide; how to watch U.S. vs. England; and more

1
Russian strikes have knocked out water and power in Ukraine.
- The details: About two-thirds of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, is without heat and about 50% of homes don’t have electricity, as of early today. Fifteen regions are having water supply problems.
- Why it matters: Temperatures are dipping below freezing in parts of the country, and millions are expected to leave their homes in search of warmth and safety.
2
China is fighting one of its biggest coronavirus outbreaks of the pandemic.
- What we know: A record 31,656 infections were reported yesterday. Major cities including Beijing and Guangzhou have ordered residents in some areas to stay home.
- Why is this happening? China’s strict “zero covid” strategy means most of its 1.4 billion people have never been exposed to the virus, leaving them with no natural immunity.
3
Elon Musk said he plans to bring back all banned Twitter accounts.
- When? The reversal would begin next week, according to the platform’s new owner. Users are banned for things like violent threats, harassment, abuse and misinformation.
- Why it matters: This would be “existentially dangerous,” one expert said, and help bring on a “free-for-all hellscape.” But it’s not clear whether Musk has the practical capacity to do this right now.
4
It’s Black Friday, but today will look different than it used to.
- Why? Stores started having sales much earlier this year. That’s partially because they wanted to avoid last year’s supply chain issues and now have way too much stuff to sell.
- So, what can you expect? Discounts on a wider range of products — but watch out for return fees and high shipping costs. We have a full guide here.
5
Florida is still struggling to clean up from Hurricane Ian.
The U.S. men’s soccer team plays England at the World Cup today.
A British Paralympian will become the first astronaut with a disability.
