Tuesday briefing: More Ukraine assistance; tornado forecast; Mauna Loa volcano; how to watch U.S. vs. Iran; and more

1
The U.S. will announce help to get Ukraine through winter.
- The details: The steps to help Ukraine deal with Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure will be set out today as officials from the Group of Seven nations gather in Romania.
- Why it’s needed: Russian bombing has left Ukraine’s energy systems on the brink of collapse, with millions of people potentially facing a winter without electricity and heat.
2
President Biden asked Congress to block a railroad strike.
- What’s happening? Unions and major freight carriers are struggling to reach a deal over paid sick days and other attendance issues ahead of a Dec. 9 strike deadline.
- Why it matters: A strike would have huge consequences, affecting food and energy supplies, train travel and even drinking water.
- What’s next? The House will consider legislation this week to force through a deal that some of the unions recently rejected.
3
The U.S. has been accused of discriminating against Black veterans for decades.
- What to know: A lawsuit filed yesterday that centers on a Vietnam War veteran claims he was denied health-care benefits and home loan and education assistance by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
- Why this matters: Advocates say his story is one of many, and this case could determine if the government can be held responsible for systemic prejudices.
4
A tornado outbreak could hit parts of the South today.
- Where? The areas between northern Louisiana and southwest Tennessee are the most at risk, but anyone in Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee or Mississippi should be on alert.
- When will we know more? Tornado watches will be issued later this morning or around lunchtime, and the thunderstorms are expected to start materializing in the late afternoon.
5
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupted for the first time in 38 years.
The U.S. men’s soccer team plays Iran at the World Cup this afternoon.
Climate change is affecting how animals mate.
And now … after last week’s Thanksgiving cooking marathon, we’re leaning on these seven easy recipes (and brushing up on cookie-baking tips).
