Wednesday briefing: Oath Keepers guilty verdicts; same-sex marriage bill; China protests; World Cup; Alzheimer’s drug; and more

1
A jury handed out guilty verdicts yesterday in a major Jan. 6 trial.
- The founder of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, along with a top deputy, was convicted of seditious conspiracy for helping plan the 2021 attack on the Capitol.
- Why this matters: Stewart Rhodes is the most high-profile person yet to go on trial, and experts say it’s a key step in the larger Jan. 6 investigation.
- What’s next? Two more seditious conspiracy trials are set to start next month.
2
The Senate passed a bill protecting same-sex marriage.
- What to know: The legislation, which passed 61-36 yesterday, would enshrine marriage equality, including interracial marriages, into federal law.
- Next steps: The bill goes to the House, then to President Biden to sign into law.
- Also in Congress: Democrats could elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as House minority leader as soon as today. He would be the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress.
3
China warned of a crackdown on “zero covid” protesters.
- What’s going on? Rare protests erupted last week over years of strict pandemic rules.
- The latest: Demonstrations largely fizzled yesterday, and security forces were sweeping streets of major cities.
- What else to know: Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, who led the country after the Tiananmen Square protests, died today at 96.
4
New York City plans to remove more mentally ill people from its streets.
- The details: Authorities will be directed to hospitalize people involuntarily if they are thought to be a harm to themselves, not just to others, the mayor announced yesterday.
- It’s controversial: Mental health advocates questioned whether the policy was practical or legal and warned that forcing people into treatment won’t help them.
5
The U.S. men’s soccer team advanced to the World Cup knockout stage.
Biden plans to create a 700-square-mile national monument in Nevada.
An Alzheimer’s drug showed promising results.
