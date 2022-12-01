Thursday briefing: Railroad strike deal; student loan relief ruling; Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie; Spotify Wrapped; and more

Updated December 1, 2022 at 7:18 a.m. EST|Published December 1, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EST
Congress is moving to head off a potentially devastating railroad strike.
What to know: The House sent two bills to the Senate yesterday — one that would force through a controversial deal with freight companies and another that included paid sick days, a big sticking point.
What’s next? The Senate’s timing is less predictable, but without a deal, unions could strike as early as Dec. 9.
Why this matters: A strike would have huge consequences, affecting food and energy supplies, train travel and even drinking water.
An appeals court kept the student loan forgiveness program on pause.
What to know: Yesterday’s ruling is the latest legal setback for President Biden’s plan, which would forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans for millions of people.
What now? The court still needs to issue a full ruling on the issue, and the Biden administration has already asked the Supreme Court to weigh in.
Gas prices could drop below $3 a gallon by Christmas.
What to know: Filling up now is as cheap as it was in February, just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Why is this happening? It’s not necessarily a good sign. Demand for gas is falling as countries prepare for an economic downturn, among other factors.
What else? The U.S. central bank may slow its interest rate hikes, starting this month, because of signs that inflation is slowing down.
Iran is trying harder to kill and kidnap people around the world.
Who is being targeted? Government officials, journalists and activists, including dissidents who’ve fled Iran.