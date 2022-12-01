The 7 The 7 Thursday briefing: Railroad strike deal; student loan relief ruling; Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie; Spotify Wrapped; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)



How we’ll remember her: As a writer on some of the rock band’s As a writer on some of the rock band’s biggest hits , like “Don’t Stop” and “Everywhere,” which she brought to life with co-vocalist Stevie Nicks.

McVie was 79 and died after a short illness, her family said. Fleetwood Mac hit superstardom in the 1970s and 80s, and their 1977 album “Rumours” sold over 40 million copies.

The British royal family is caught in another racism controversy.

What happened? Prince William’s godmother Prince William’s godmother badgered a Black British guest at Buckingham Palace with questions like, “Where are you really from?” She resigned her honorary palace role yesterday.

The big picture: The royal family has run into accusations of racism before, including The royal family has run into accusations of racism before, including with their treatment of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Spotify Wrapped season is upon us.

What to know: The streaming service’s annual review of your listening history lets you find out — and share — just how many minutes you spent jamming to that one song.

Who’s on top? Bad Bunny, one of Latin music’s most recognized voices, was Bad Bunny, one of Latin music’s most recognized voices, was the most streamed global artist for the third year in a row. His music had 18.5 billion streams this year.

And now … speaking of Spotify Wrapped, The Post created its own fun version. Plus, try this workout if you've been sitting a lot this week.

