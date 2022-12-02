The 7The 7

Friday briefing: The latest on the Mar-a-Lago documents; Colorado River; TSA face scans; World Cup; and more

By
December 2, 2022 at 6:32 a.m. EST
1

The Senate passed a bill yesterday to prevent a potentially devastating railroad strike.

  • What to know: The bill now goes to President Biden, who’s expected to sign it. It will force a deal between railroad companies and unions and avoid a Dec. 9 strike.
  • What’s in the deal? The biggest pay increase railroad workers have seen in decades, but no paid sick days, the issue workers cared most about.
  • The big picture: A strike would have had huge ramifications on the economy, which is why Congress made the rare decision to step in.

2

A court shut down the special master’s review of the Mar-a-Lago documents.

  • How we got here: Former president Donald Trump is being investigated for potentially mishandling government information, and the FBI seized thousands of documents from his Florida home.
  • What yesterday’s ruling means: Federal prosecutors couldn’t access these documents during the outside expert’s review, so this removes a big hurdle. However, Trump could appeal.

3

The Supreme Court will weigh in on Biden’s student loan relief plan.

4

The Colorado River could face a doomsday scenario as soon as July.

  • What’s happening? Water could get so low in Lake Powell that its hydroelectric dam needs to be shut down. That means much less water would flow to Arizona, Nevada and California.
  • Why this matters: Millions of people rely on the Colorado River for drinking water, hydroelectric power and irrigation for farming regions.

5

The TSA wants to start scanning your face at airports.

  • The details: The security agency is testing facial recognition technology at 16 major airports and hopes to roll it out across the U.S. as soon as next year.
  • How it works: Kiosks with cameras — instead of a human — would check your ID, unless you ask for a different option. The TSA says this is more secure — but there are privacy concerns.

6

College football’s championship picture will come into focus this weekend.

  • What’s at stake: A spot in the College Football Playoff, a two-round tournament that decides the national champion.
  • Games to watch: USC vs. Utah (today, 8 p.m. Eastern time on Fox) and TCU vs. Kansas State (tomorrow, noon on ABC).
  • The final word: The four playoff teams will be revealed Sunday at noon on ESPN.

7

The U.S. men’s soccer team plays the Netherlands at the World Cup tomorrow.

  • The details: This is the knockout round, which means the U.S. has to win or be eliminated from the tournament in Qatar.
  • One big question mark: Whether star Christian Pulisic, who was injured during Tuesday’s win over Iran, will be able to play.
  • How to watch: The match starts at 10 a.m. and will air on Fox and streaming services.

And now … save this for your holiday baking: Our annual cookie collection. Plus, find your perfect December read.

John Taylor contributed to this briefing.

