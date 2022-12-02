Friday briefing: The latest on the Mar-a-Lago documents; Colorado River; TSA face scans; World Cup; and more

1
The Senate passed a bill yesterday to prevent a potentially devastating railroad strike.
- What to know: The bill now goes to President Biden, who’s expected to sign it. It will force a deal between railroad companies and unions and avoid a Dec. 9 strike.
- What’s in the deal? The biggest pay increase railroad workers have seen in decades, but no paid sick days, the issue workers cared most about.
- The big picture: A strike would have had huge ramifications on the economy, which is why Congress made the rare decision to step in.
A court shut down the special master’s review of the Mar-a-Lago documents.
- How we got here: Former president Donald Trump is being investigated for potentially mishandling government information, and the FBI seized thousands of documents from his Florida home.
- What yesterday’s ruling means: Federal prosecutors couldn’t access these documents during the outside expert’s review, so this removes a big hurdle. However, Trump could appeal.
The Supreme Court will weigh in on Biden’s student loan relief plan.
The Colorado River could face a doomsday scenario as soon as July.
- What’s happening? Water could get so low in Lake Powell that its hydroelectric dam needs to be shut down. That means much less water would flow to Arizona, Nevada and California.
- Why this matters: Millions of people rely on the Colorado River for drinking water, hydroelectric power and irrigation for farming regions.
The TSA wants to start scanning your face at airports.
College football’s championship picture will come into focus this weekend.
The U.S. men’s soccer team plays the Netherlands at the World Cup tomorrow.
John Taylor contributed to this briefing.
