Monday briefing: Rising covid hospitalizations; Senate runoff in Georgia; Donald Trump; World Cup; and more

Covid hospitalizations are rising again.
- The numbers: 35,000 patients were being treated last week across the U.S., according to Washington Post data tracking. That’s the highest level in three months.
- Why this is concerning: There are many more treatments for the disease now, but hospitals are already being pushed to capacity with cases of the flu and RSV, another respiratory virus.
- What can you do? Get your booster and flu shots, if you haven’t already, experts say, and consider masking indoors.
Iran may be shutting down its so-called morality police.
- How we got here: There have been protests in Iran since September, sparked by the death of a 22-year-old who was arrested over the country’s strict dress code for women.
- What this means: Disbanding the police force would be an unexpected concession to protesters. But experts warned that yesterday’s announcement shouldn’t be considered official.
There’s a final push for votes in Georgia ahead of tomorrow’s Senate runoff.
- What’s happening? An election for the only undecided Senate seat. Neither Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock nor Republican Herschel Walker got 50% of votes on Election Day.
- The latest: Nearly 2 million people already cast ballots in early voting, which ended Friday, and both parties pushed get-out-the-vote efforts over the weekend.
Donald Trump suggested throwing out the Constitution this weekend.
- Why? Over the former president’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
- It’s a significant escalation: With Trump running for president again, this is a warning of how far he is willing to go to regain power, experts said.
- The backlash: The White House said the comments should be “universally condemned,” but Republican lawmakers have largely kept silent.
Two power stations in central North Carolina were attacked on Saturday.
- What happened? They were damaged by gunshots, police said, cutting electricity to 45,000 households and businesses.
- Why? There’s no known motive or suspect yet, but investigators are looking into whether there’s a link to a Saturday night drag show, which far-right activists had tried to shut down.
- The impact: Cellphone and internet service were largely unavailable, schools across Moore County are closed today, and it may take until Thursday to repair the damage.
The U.S. men’s soccer team was eliminated from the World Cup.
The College Football Playoff lineup was set yesterday.
