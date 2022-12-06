Tuesday briefing: Georgia’s runoff election; explosions at Russian bases; Supreme Court; Kirstie Alley remembered; and more

1
The Senate runoff election in Georgia is today.
- The candidates: Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Neither got 50% of votes in November, which triggered a runoff.
- What to watch: Both parties say the race will come down to turnout. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time. We’ll have live updates here.
- Why this matters: Democrats control the Senate, but another seat would give them more leverage. And experts will watch closely for clues about the 2024 election.
2
Explosions hit military bases in Russia yesterday.
- What we know: The targets included an airfield allegedly used in Moscow’s relentless airstrikes on Ukraine’s key infrastructure, which continued yesterday.
- Why it matters: Ukraine did not claim responsibility. But the attacks, if confirmed, would mark the deepest strikes yet by Ukrainian forces inside Russia.
3
The Supreme Court heard a dispute over LGBTQ rights yesterday.
- The case: A Christian website designer sued Colorado, arguing that a state law banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation violates her right to free speech.
- Why it matters: The court’s decision, expected next year, could end up redrawing the line between religious beliefs and protections against discrimination for LGBTQ people.
4
Disabled Americans are waiting months to get benefits.
- Why? State Social Security offices that make benefits decisions have hit a breaking point. Staff shortages, low pay, old technology and bureaucratic issues are contributing to the crisis.
- The numbers: Processing time has slowed the most in the southeast. In Florida, people are waiting an average of 225 days for a ruling on a claim, almost triple what it took in 2019.
5
Two generals’ foreign consulting deals set off a battle in the Air Force.
- What happened? The retired generals tried to profit off connections in Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic rife with corruption. U.S. officials tried to stop them, fearing a scandal.
- How we know this: The Post sued the Air Force after it repeatedly tried to keep information about the dispute from becoming public.
- It’s part of a larger picture: Hundreds of U.S. veterans have taken lucrative jobs with foreign governments, mostly in countries known for human rights abuses, a Post investigation found.
6
Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning “Cheers” star, has died.
You might not actually need to drink eight cups of water a day.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.