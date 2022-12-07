Wednesday briefing: Raphael Warnock wins in Georgia; Trump Organization conviction; China protests; airplane mode; and more

Updated December 7, 2022 at 7:03 a.m. EST|Published December 7, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EST
Democrat Raphael Warnock won the U.S. Senate election in Georgia.
What we know: The incumbent senator was projected to defeat Republican Herschel Walker last night in a runoff triggered after neither got 50% of votes in November. More than 3.5 million people voted in the runoff.
Why that matters: Only Congress, not courts, could then step in, even if legislatures are violating voters’ rights or favoring one party over another.
More fatal police shootings are going unreported.
The numbers: Police have shot and killed about 1,000 people every year since 2015, according to data tracked by The Post. Only about a third of those — and fewer every year — have been reported by the U.S. government.
Why this matters: It creates a misleading picture of how police are using force in the U.S. and complicates accountability efforts.
California’s winter is off to a promising start.
What to know: Parts of the Sierra Nevada have more than double the expected snowpack for this time of year, and another big storm could arrive this weekend.
This is good news: California has had three years of extreme drought, and mountain snow is a key source of water. However, much more rain and snow are needed.
Europe is switching off airplane mode for good.
The details: Airlines will be allowed to provide 5G connectivity to passengers — including for phone calls — in the European Union’s member states by June, the European Commission recently decided.
Will the U.S. be next? Probably not. Europe uses different frequencies for 5G than the U.S., where there are concerns that antennas could interfere with aircraft equipment.