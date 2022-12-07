The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Raphael Warnock wins in Georgia; Trump Organization conviction; China protests; airplane mode; and more

Updated December 7, 2022 at 7:03 a.m. EST|Published December 7, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EST
Democrat Raphael Warnock won the U.S. Senate election in Georgia.

  • What we know: The incumbent senator was projected to defeat Republican Herschel Walker last night in a runoff triggered after neither got 50% of votes in November. More than 3.5 million people voted in the runoff.
  • What it means: Democrats had already locked up control of the Senate, but having 51 seats gives them more leverage. It also caps a disappointing midterm elections cycle for Republicans.

The Trump family business was convicted of tax fraud yesterday.

  • What happened? Two of the Trump Organization’s longtime executives schemed to cheat state and federal tax authorities for more than a decade, starting in 2005, according to prosecutors.
  • What this means: The New York-based operation could face a $1.6 million fine. Former president Donald Trump hasn’t been charged with wrongdoing.
  • In other Trump-related news: The Justice Department issued subpoenas tied to its Jan. 6 investigation to officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

China loosened its “zero covid” policy today after mass protests.

  • How? Frequent testing will no longer be needed for daily life, and people with less severe infections will be able to quarantine at home rather than in state facilities.
  • Why it matters: It’s a significant relaxation of some of the world’s strictest pandemic rules, which were protested in more than a dozen Chinese cities in recent weeks.

The Supreme Court will hear a crucial case about elections today.

  • The stakes are high: The North Carolina fight could fundamentally change the way federal elections are run, giving state legislatures complete authority over election rules.
  • Why that matters: Only Congress, not courts, could then step in, even if legislatures are violating voters’ rights or favoring one party over another.

More fatal police shootings are going unreported.

  • The numbers: Police have shot and killed about 1,000 people every year since 2015, according to data tracked by The Post. Only about a third of those — and fewer every year — have been reported by the U.S. government.
  • Why this matters: It creates a misleading picture of how police are using force in the U.S. and complicates accountability efforts.

California’s winter is off to a promising start.

  • What to know: Parts of the Sierra Nevada have more than double the expected snowpack for this time of year, and another big storm could arrive this weekend.
  • This is good news: California has had three years of extreme drought, and mountain snow is a key source of water. However, much more rain and snow are needed.

Europe is switching off airplane mode for good.

  • The details: Airlines will be allowed to provide 5G connectivity to passengers — including for phone calls — in the European Union’s member states by June, the European Commission recently decided.
  • Will the U.S. be next? Probably not. Europe uses different frequencies for 5G than the U.S., where there are concerns that antennas could interfere with aircraft equipment.

