Thursday briefing: Latest discovery in the Trump investigation; alleged German coup plot; Tylenol shortage; Trevor Noah; and more

1
A search of Trump’s properties turned up more items with classified markings.
- What to know: Former president Donald Trump’s lawyers found the material in a West Palm Beach, Fla., storage unit and turned it over to the FBI, according to Post reporting.
- Why? A judge was concerned that more classified information might still be missing after documents were seized from Trump’s Florida home in August.
- It’s a piece of a wider puzzle: Trump is being investigated for potentially mishandling government information.
2
German police uncovered a suspected plot to overthrow the government.
- What we know: Twenty-five people were arrested yesterday, including a 71-year-old German aristocrat, after allegedly planning to use armed force to storm parliament.
- Why it matters: It was one of the country’s largest raids targeting right-wing extremists, and the alleged plot has been compared to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
3
Peru has its first female president after a day of chaos.
- What happened? Pedro Castillo began yesterday as president but was ousted and then arrested after he tried to dissolve the country’s congress.
- What then? Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the country’s fifth president in a little more than two years. Many of her recent predecessors have been accused or convicted of corruption.
4
Elizabeth Holmes’s ex-Theranos partner got nearly 13 years in prison.
- Who is he? Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of the infamous blood-testing start-up.
- Why? He was convicted earlier this year of wire fraud and conspiracy. Holmes, the company’s founder, was sentenced last month to more than 11 years in prison for misleading investors.
5
Stores are running low on children’s medicine.
- What’s going on? Kids are being hit hard with RSV and the flu, and everyone is looking for Tylenol.
- How widespread is the problem? It depends on where you live. Manufacturers say they have enough supplies and just need to get them distributed.
- What else to know: With coronavirus, RSV and flu cases rising rapidly, health experts are recommending wearing masks again in crowded public spaces.
6
Apple said it will allow iCloud backups to be fully encrypted.
This is Trevor Noah’s last night hosting “The Daily Show.”
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.