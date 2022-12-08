The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Latest discovery in the Trump investigation; alleged German coup plot; Tylenol shortage; Trevor Noah; and more

Updated December 8, 2022 at 7:02 a.m. EST|Published December 8, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EST
A search of Trump’s properties turned up more items with classified markings.

  • What to know: Former president Donald Trump’s lawyers found the material in a West Palm Beach, Fla., storage unit and turned it over to the FBI, according to Post reporting.
  • Why? A judge was concerned that more classified information might still be missing after documents were seized from Trump’s Florida home in August.
  • It’s a piece of a wider puzzle: Trump is being investigated for potentially mishandling government information.

German police uncovered a suspected plot to overthrow the government.

  • What we know: Twenty-five people were arrested yesterday, including a 71-year-old German aristocrat, after allegedly planning to use armed force to storm parliament.
  • Why it matters: It was one of the country’s largest raids targeting right-wing extremists, and the alleged plot has been compared to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Peru has its first female president after a day of chaos.

  • What happened? Pedro Castillo began yesterday as president but was ousted and then arrested after he tried to dissolve the country’s congress.
  • What then? Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the country’s fifth president in a little more than two years. Many of her recent predecessors have been accused or convicted of corruption.

Elizabeth Holmes’s ex-Theranos partner got nearly 13 years in prison.

  • Who is he? Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of the infamous blood-testing start-up.
  • Why? He was convicted earlier this year of wire fraud and conspiracy. Holmes, the company’s founder, was sentenced last month to more than 11 years in prison for misleading investors.

Stores are running low on children’s medicine.

  • What’s going on? Kids are being hit hard with RSV and the flu, and everyone is looking for Tylenol.
  • How widespread is the problem? It depends on where you live. Manufacturers say they have enough supplies and just need to get them distributed.
  • What else to know: With coronavirus, RSV and flu cases rising rapidly, health experts are recommending wearing masks again in crowded public spaces.

Apple said it will allow iCloud backups to be fully encrypted.

  • What that means: It will put photos, chat histories and other sensitive data in Apple’s cloud storage system out of reach for most hackers, spies and law enforcement.
  • Why it matters: Privacy advocates say yesterday’s announcement is a big step forward, but multiple governments consider it a security threat and could push back.
  • When will it roll out? By the end of the month in the U.S., according to Apple.

This is Trevor Noah’s last night hosting “The Daily Show.”

  • What to know: He’s leaving to spend more time on things like stand-up comedy. Noah, 38, has led the late-night show since 2015, when he took over from Jon Stewart.
  • What’s next for the show? It will return to Comedy Central in January with rotating hosts, including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones and “Daily Show” correspondents.

And now … what to watch tonight: The controversial Prince Harry and Meghan documentary is on Netflix. Plus, a tip to improve your sleep.

