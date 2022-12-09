Friday briefing: Brittney Griner back in the U.S.; Respect for Marriage Act; coronavirus boosters; Lensa app; and more

What else to know: Paul Whelan, a former Marine imprisoned in Russia on spying charges, wasn’t included in the swap, but U.S. officials say they will keep fighting for his freedom.
2
Congress passed a landmark bill yesterday to protect same-sex marriage.
What to know: The Respect for Marriage Act would enshrine marriage equality, including interracial marriages, into federal law.
What now? The bill goes to President Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.
Why this matters: It underscores a nearly three-decade evolution on LGBTQ rights in the U.S.
3
Prosecutors asked a judge to hold Donald Trump’s office in contempt.
Why? The Justice Department says the former president hasn’t fully complied with an order to return all classified documents.
What this does: If the judge agrees, the most likely outcome would be a daily fine until a list of demands are met. A hearing is scheduled for later today.
4
The FDA approved an updated coronavirus booster for young children.
Who’s eligible? Children 6 months through 5 years old. Moderna’s shot was reformulated to target the omicron variants. It now needs the CDC’s sign-off, which is expected soon.
What else? The FDA also cleared yesterday an updated version of Pfizer’s vaccine for young children. Its third dose has been tweaked to deal with the newer variants.
5
A major storm is brewing for the western and central U.S.
What to expect: Heavy rain and snow in the Pacific Northwest and California between tomorrow and Monday, when the storm will sweep into the Rockies and the Plains.
In the East: Mild weather is expected into the middle of this month.
6
World leaders are trying to create a plan to save Earth’s animals.
What’s going on? A U.N. conference on biodiversity, called COP15, which kicked off this week in Montreal.
The goal: To get countries to agree to preserve 30% of their land and water by 2030, which would set aside forests and other ecosystems where wildlife can thrive.
The stakes are high: Without some sort of intervention, scientists fear that a mass extinction is coming.
7
Artificial intelligence selfies are taking the internet by storm.
What to know: Millions of people have downloaded the app Lensa since last week. It uses machine learning to generate images of you based on photos you upload.
But there are complications: The app says it’s not sharing your data, but its privacy policy gives it room to do just that. And its AI was trained with images scraped from the internet without people’s consent.