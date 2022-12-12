The 7The 7

Monday briefing: U.S. fentanyl crisis; fusion energy breakthrough; Lockerbie bombing; World Cup; Golden Globe nominations; and more

Updated December 12, 2022 at 7:04 a.m. EST|Published December 12, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EST
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Mexican cartels are fueling the deadly U.S. fentanyl crisis.

  • Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49, more than car accidents or suicides.
  • How we got here: Mistakes by successive U.S. administrations have allowed the situation to get worse.
  • How we know: The Post traced the synthetic-drug pipeline from Mexican warehouses to U.S. towns and cities.

2

The U.S. is expected to announce a fusion energy breakthrough.

  • What we know: Scientists have for the first time been able to produce a fusion reaction that creates a net energy gain, the Biden administration is set to reveal tomorrow.
  • Why it matters: It would be a big step forward in the decades-long quest to develop a technology that provides unlimited, cheap and clean power.
  • The timeline: It’s still at least a decade away from commercial use.

3

A man accused of making the Lockerbie bomb is in U.S. custody.

  • The background: The bomb destroyed a U.S. passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988. All 259 people on board were killed, along with 11 on the ground.
  • The latest: A former Libyan intelligence officer will face prosecution in Washington for the terrorist act, authorities said. The U.S. announced charges against him in 2020.

4

Renewables are set to overtake coal as the world’s top energy source.

  • When? By early 2025, according to a new forecast. That would help keep alive the global goal of limiting the planet’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).
  • What’s behind this? A global energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine is accelerating growth in renewables. One example: Solar capacity is set to almost triple over the next five years.

5

NASA completed a key step toward returning to the moon.

The uncrewed spacecraft, part of the Artemis program that will eventually put astronauts back on the moon, splashed down near Baja California on Dec 11. (Video: The Washington Post)
  • What happened? The Orion spacecraft splashed down safely yesterday, capping a 26-day, 1.4 million-mile mission. It successfully orbited the moon with no astronauts on board.
  • What’s next? NASA hopes to send a crewed mission to orbit the moon as early as 2024, followed by a lunar landing as early as 2025 or 2026.

6

The World Cup semifinals are set.

7

The Golden Globe nominations will be announced this morning.

  • What to know: The annual awards show will be back on NBC after making some changes. The network dropped the show last year after controversy over racial inequity and questionable ethics.
  • How to watch: The ceremony will air Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock, with Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael as the host.

And now … what to watch today: Catch up on “The White Lotus” season finale (spoilers here). Plus, if you loved its setting: Start planning the ultimate trip to Sicily.

