Monday briefing: U.S. fentanyl crisis; fusion energy breakthrough; Lockerbie bombing; World Cup; Golden Globe nominations; and more

1
Mexican cartels are fueling the deadly U.S. fentanyl crisis.
- Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49, more than car accidents or suicides.
- How we got here: Mistakes by successive U.S. administrations have allowed the situation to get worse.
- How we know: The Post traced the synthetic-drug pipeline from Mexican warehouses to U.S. towns and cities.
2
The U.S. is expected to announce a fusion energy breakthrough.
- What we know: Scientists have for the first time been able to produce a fusion reaction that creates a net energy gain, the Biden administration is set to reveal tomorrow.
- Why it matters: It would be a big step forward in the decades-long quest to develop a technology that provides unlimited, cheap and clean power.
- The timeline: It’s still at least a decade away from commercial use.
3
A man accused of making the Lockerbie bomb is in U.S. custody.
- The background: The bomb destroyed a U.S. passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988. All 259 people on board were killed, along with 11 on the ground.
- The latest: A former Libyan intelligence officer will face prosecution in Washington for the terrorist act, authorities said. The U.S. announced charges against him in 2020.
4
Renewables are set to overtake coal as the world’s top energy source.
- When? By early 2025, according to a new forecast. That would help keep alive the global goal of limiting the planet’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).
- What’s behind this? A global energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine is accelerating growth in renewables. One example: Solar capacity is set to almost triple over the next five years.
5
NASA completed a key step toward returning to the moon.
The World Cup semifinals are set.
The Golden Globe nominations will be announced this morning.
And now … what to watch today: Catch up on “The White Lotus” season finale (spoilers here). Plus, if you loved its setting: Start planning the ultimate trip to Sicily.
