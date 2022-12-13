The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Sam Bankman-Fried arrest; blizzard in central states; Elon Musk’s Twitter; BTS military service; and more

Updated December 13, 2022 at 6:50 a.m. EST|Published December 13, 2022 at 6:31 a.m. EST
The founder of a collapsed cryptocurrency exchange was arrested.

  • Who is he? Sam Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy last month after it was unable to honor customers’ withdrawal requests.
  • What happened? He was arrested yesterday in the Bahamas after U.S. prosecutors indicted him.
  • Why this matters: It’s a major development in an ongoing saga that has rocked the cryptocurrency world. Bankman-Fried also had been expected to testify before Congress today.

The latest data on rising prices comes out this morning.

  • What to expect: Experts believe inflation slowed again last month. Their expected numbers are still too high for a healthy economy, but they would show progress.
  • Tomorrow: The Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank, is expected to raise interest rates again, using one of the only tools it has to fight rising prices.
  • The big picture: Inflation has zigged and zagged this year. Officials at the Fed want to see months of steady progress before changing tactics.

There’s a blizzard exploding over the central U.S.

  • What to know: Parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska could get more than two feet of snow, and states in the South could get severe thunderstorms.
  • Over the weekend: The storm dumped at least five feet of snow in California’s Sierra Nevada, closing roads and triggering avalanche warnings.

China is scrambling to contain coronavirus outbreaks.

  • What’s going on? Hospitals across the country have reported a surge in patients while hundreds of medical workers have caught the virus. The health-care system is likely to be overwhelmed.
  • Why is this happening? Strict “zero covid” rules were relaxed last week after nearly three years. There’s a low level of natural immunity, making it easier for the virus to spread.

Elon Musk got rid of Twitter’s trust and safety board.

  • What we know: The panel — made up of dozens of online security experts — was disbanded minutes before it was set to meet yesterday.
  • Why it matters: It’s the latest sign that the Tesla CEO is unraveling years of work to make the social media platform safer and more civil.

BTS megastar Jin started military service in South Korea.

  • The details: The oldest member of the K-pop supergroup joined boot camp near the border with North Korea this morning, beginning at least 18 months of mandatory service.
  • What’s the plan? The six other members of the world’s biggest boy band will each fulfill their service before an expected reunion in 2025.

A volcanic eruption early this year was so huge it sent water into space.

  • What happened? An undersea volcano in the Pacific Ocean erupted in January and shot water vapor 93 miles above the Earth, according to research released yesterday.
  • This was unusually powerful: The Hunga Tonga eruption even affected Earth’s magnetic field, scientists found. It sent tsunamis across the ocean and created a sonic boom.

