Tuesday briefing: Sam Bankman-Fried arrest; blizzard in central states; Elon Musk’s Twitter; BTS military service; and more

1
The founder of a collapsed cryptocurrency exchange was arrested.
- Who is he? Sam Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy last month after it was unable to honor customers’ withdrawal requests.
- What happened? He was arrested yesterday in the Bahamas after U.S. prosecutors indicted him.
- Why this matters: It’s a major development in an ongoing saga that has rocked the cryptocurrency world. Bankman-Fried also had been expected to testify before Congress today.
2
The latest data on rising prices comes out this morning.
- What to expect: Experts believe inflation slowed again last month. Their expected numbers are still too high for a healthy economy, but they would show progress.
- Tomorrow: The Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank, is expected to raise interest rates again, using one of the only tools it has to fight rising prices.
- The big picture: Inflation has zigged and zagged this year. Officials at the Fed want to see months of steady progress before changing tactics.
3
There’s a blizzard exploding over the central U.S.
- What to know: Parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska could get more than two feet of snow, and states in the South could get severe thunderstorms.
- Over the weekend: The storm dumped at least five feet of snow in California’s Sierra Nevada, closing roads and triggering avalanche warnings.
4
China is scrambling to contain coronavirus outbreaks.
- What’s going on? Hospitals across the country have reported a surge in patients while hundreds of medical workers have caught the virus. The health-care system is likely to be overwhelmed.
- Why is this happening? Strict “zero covid” rules were relaxed last week after nearly three years. There’s a low level of natural immunity, making it easier for the virus to spread.
5
Elon Musk got rid of Twitter’s trust and safety board.
- What we know: The panel — made up of dozens of online security experts — was disbanded minutes before it was set to meet yesterday.
- Why it matters: It’s the latest sign that the Tesla CEO is unraveling years of work to make the social media platform safer and more civil.
6
BTS megastar Jin started military service in South Korea.
A volcanic eruption early this year was so huge it sent water into space.
And now … why you should pick up your pace (for three minutes) today. Plus, the pandemic made holiday parties weird: Here’s how to navigate them.
