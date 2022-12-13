The 7 The 7 Tuesday briefing: Sam Bankman-Fried arrest; blizzard in central states; Elon Musk’s Twitter; BTS military service; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

The details: The oldest member of the K-pop supergroup The oldest member of the K-pop supergroup joined boot camp near the border with North Korea this morning, beginning at least 18 months of mandatory service.

What’s the plan? The six other members of the world’s biggest boy band will each fulfill their service before an expected reunion in 2025.

A volcanic eruption early this year was so huge it sent water into space.

What happened? An undersea volcano in the Pacific Ocean erupted in January and shot water vapor 93 miles above the Earth, according to An undersea volcano in the Pacific Ocean erupted in January and shot water vapor 93 miles above the Earth, according to research released yesterday

This was unusually powerful: The Hunga Tonga eruption even affected Earth’s magnetic field, scientists found. It sent tsunamis across the ocean and created a sonic boom.

And now … why you should pick up your pace (for three minutes) today. Plus, the pandemic made holiday parties weird: Here’s how to navigate them.

