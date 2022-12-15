Thursday briefing: U.S. to send smart bombs to Ukraine; New Orleans tornado; long covid; Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss; World Cup; and more

1
The U.S. plans to send Ukraine advanced “smart bomb” equipment.
- What’s that? The kits are used to convert unguided munitions into highly accurate weapons.
- Why it matters: It would be another significant step by the U.S. to help Ukraine fight off Russian forces by giving it a new way to attack opposing units and headquarters.
2
A damaging tornado hit New Orleans.
- What we know: The tornado carved a path of destruction up to two miles long yesterday. It was part of a two-day outbreak of deadly storms across Southern states.
- What to expect: The storm system is set to bring heavy snow to parts of the Northeast today, and extremely cold temperatures are expected across the Lower 48 into next week.
3
The House passed a bill to give Congress more time to fund the government.
- There’s a looming deadline: The government will shut down after Friday unless lawmakers in Congress can agree on a funding plan.
- How’s that going? Democrats and Republicans say they’ve reached an early “framework” on funding the government through most of next year, but they need more time to finalize the details.
- What’s next? Last night’s bill would push the deadline to next Friday, Dec. 23. The Senate also needs to approve the measure.
4
Long covid can be deadly.
- The numbers: More than 3,500 Americans died of long-covid-related illness in the first 2½ years of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a CDC study released yesterday.
- Why it matters: Millions of people still have symptoms three or more months after getting infected. This study highlights how serious that can be, particularly for older people.
5
An iconic U.S. tree is at risk of extinction.
- What is it? The whitebark pine, which thrives and plays a key role in rugged, high-altitude ecosystems across Western states.
- What’s new? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service yesterday listed it as threatened because of dangers including climate change, wildfires and a deadly fungus.
- What this does: It makes it illegal to chop down the trees on federal lands, and officials hope it will spark new research into saving the pine.
6
TV personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss died unexpectedly this week.
The World Cup final is set.
