Friday briefing: Missile strikes across Ukraine; Atatiana Jefferson; journalists suspended from Twitter; ‘Avatar’ sequel; and more

1
A big wave of missile strikes was reported across Ukraine this morning.
- What we know: Explosions were reported in at least six cities including the capital, Kyiv, and northeastern Kharkiv and Sumy. Officials said at least two people were killed.
- The bigger picture: Two months of Russian attacks have decimated Ukraine’s key infrastructure and blown a hole in forecasts for the country’s economy.
2
Congress passed an $858 billion bill to fund the military yesterday.
- The details: It includes more money to help Ukraine, ends the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, gives service members a raise and more. It now goes to President Biden to sign.
- Also in the package: A ban on the sale of shark fins, which lawmakers hope will help save sharks from extinction.
- Elsewhere in Congress: The Senate passed a bill to fund the government through next week, preventing a shutdown that would have started tonight.
3
A judge halted an attempt to end a Trump-era immigration policy.
- What is it? The “Remain in Mexico” rule requires some non-Mexican asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, rather than the U.S., for their immigration proceedings.
- What now? The program will continue while Texas and Missouri challenge the move in court.
- What else to know: Legal immigration has been falling for years. That’s responsible for almost half of workers missing from the U.S. labor force.
4
A former Texas officer was convicted in the killing of a Black woman.
- The case: Aaron Dean, a Fort Worth officer, fatally shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her home in 2019, sparking protests against law enforcement.
- The latest: Dean was found guilty of manslaughter yesterday and faces up to 20 years in prison.
- The bigger picture: Black Americans are killed by police at more than twice the rate of White Americans, according to a Post database.
5
Elon Musk suspended at least nine journalists from Twitter yesterday.
Harvard named its first Black president yesterday.
The “Avatar” sequel is out in theaters today.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.