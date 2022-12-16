The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Missile strikes across Ukraine; Atatiana Jefferson; journalists suspended from Twitter; ‘Avatar’ sequel; and more

By
and 
 
Updated December 16, 2022 at 7:01 a.m. EST|Published December 16, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EST
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

A big wave of missile strikes was reported across Ukraine this morning.

  • What we know: Explosions were reported in at least six cities including the capital, Kyiv, and northeastern Kharkiv and Sumy. Officials said at least two people were killed.
  • The bigger picture: Two months of Russian attacks have decimated Ukraine’s key infrastructure and blown a hole in forecasts for the country’s economy.

2

Congress passed an $858 billion bill to fund the military yesterday.

  • The details: It includes more money to help Ukraine, ends the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, gives service members a raise and more. It now goes to President Biden to sign.
  • Also in the package: A ban on the sale of shark fins, which lawmakers hope will help save sharks from extinction.
  • Elsewhere in Congress: The Senate passed a bill to fund the government through next week, preventing a shutdown that would have started tonight.

3

A judge halted an attempt to end a Trump-era immigration policy.

  • What is it? The “Remain in Mexico” rule requires some non-Mexican asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, rather than the U.S., for their immigration proceedings.
  • What now? The program will continue while Texas and Missouri challenge the move in court.
  • What else to know: Legal immigration has been falling for years. That’s responsible for almost half of workers missing from the U.S. labor force.

4

A former Texas officer was convicted in the killing of a Black woman.

  • The case: Aaron Dean, a Fort Worth officer, fatally shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her home in 2019, sparking protests against law enforcement.
  • The latest: Dean was found guilty of manslaughter yesterday and faces up to 20 years in prison.
  • The bigger picture: Black Americans are killed by police at more than twice the rate of White Americans, according to a Post database.

5

Elon Musk suspended at least nine journalists from Twitter yesterday.

  • Why? The social media platform’s owner accused the reporters of posting “basically assassination coordinates” for him. The Post has seen no evidence of this.
  • Why it matters: It raises more concerns about his commitment to free speech. The suspended journalists from CNN, The Post and other outlets had written about the chaos of Musk’s recent takeover.

6

Harvard named its first Black president yesterday.

  • What to know: Claudine Gay, a scholar of political behavior and the daughter of Haitian immigrants, will lead the nation’s oldest university starting July 1.
  • Why this matters: It’s a groundbreaking appointment and comes as Harvard reckons with a past that’s tangled with slavery and racial discrimination.

7

The “Avatar” sequel is out in theaters today.

  • It’s been a while: The original movie was released 13 years ago. It blew people away with its groundbreaking visual effects and broke box-office records.
  • What’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” about? It returns us to the world James Cameron created — this time underwater. Read our critic’s take here (warning: spoilers).

And now … what to read this weekend: Our colleagues’ gripping look at the toll of fentanyl in one Colorado city. Plus, if you’re doing holiday baking, check our cookie recipe generator.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...