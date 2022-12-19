Monday briefing: Jan. 6 committee meeting; Title 42; Elon Musk’s Twitter poll; Argentina’s World Cup win; and more

1
The Jan. 6 committee will hold its final public meeting today.
- What to expect: The House panel is set to vote on referring former president Donald Trump for criminal charges, concluding its 18-month examination of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
- Why now? It’s ahead of the expected release of the panel’s final report, which should tell the most comprehensive story yet of the events leading up to the attack.
- The schedule: The meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
2
Nations reached an agreement to slow the loss of nature worldwide.
- The details: Nearly 200 countries at a U.N. summit pledged this morning to protect almost a third of the planet as a refuge for wild plants and animals by the end of the decade.
- Why it matters: If the nations follow through, it could help turn the tide in an ongoing extinction crisis that scientists have warned could wipe out about a million species.
3
U.S. border expulsions are on track to end this week.
- Why? A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a Republican challenge to the Biden administration’s attempt to end a controversial Trump-era policy known as Title 42.
- What it means: The policy — used by U.S. border officials since March 2020 to quickly expel asylum seekers — could end Wednesday, unless the Supreme Court intervenes.
4
Elon Musk’s future at Twitter appears uncertain.
- Why? He launched a poll last night asking whether he should step down as head of Twitter. Millions voted, and most agreed that he should go.
- Will he do it? Musk has abided by past poll results, even though they are unscientific.
- What would it mean? It’s not immediately clear how much would change if he steps down as chief executive, considering he would still own the company.
5
Parents are struggling to get hospital beds for kids with flu and RSV.
Hanukkah began yesterday at sundown.
Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory in a thrilling World Cup final.
And now … hoping for a white Christmas? Check your city’s chances here. Plus, some tips to avoid getting your family sick during holiday travel.
