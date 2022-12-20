The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Jan. 6 committee’s criminal referrals for Trump; winter storm; Harvey Weinstein; ‘Titanic’ study; and more

December 20, 2022 at 6:31 a.m. EST
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

The Jan. 6 panel said Donald Trump should be charged with four crimes.

  • What crimes? Inciting or assisting an insurrection, among others. The House panel formally referred the former president to the Justice Department yesterday.
  • What this means: It’s an unprecedented move but has no legal weight. It’s up to the Justice Department to decide what, if any, charges to bring.
  • What else to know: The committee’s investigation into the 2021 attack on the Capitol is about to wrap up. Its final report should come out tomorrow.

2

A massive storm is expected to hit the U.S. before Christmas.

  • What to know: Storm watches have been issued for more than 32 million people from Kansas to Wisconsin so far.
  • The forecast: The storm will probably start in the Midwest on Thursday and turn into a blizzard in some areas that night. If you’re traveling this week, this could cause chaos.

3

U.S. lawmakers announced a $1.7 trillion deal to fund the government.

  • What to know: Congress has until the end of Friday to approve the deal or federal funds will run out, triggering a shutdown.
  • Will it pass? It should. The package, unveiled early this morning, was negotiated by both Democrats and Republicans.
  • What’s inside? Proposals to extend some Medicaid benefits, help Americans save for retirement, change the way the U.S. counts presidential electoral votes and more.

4

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape in his second criminal trial.

  • What to know: The former Hollywood producer, already serving a 23-year prison sentence, faces a further sentence of up to 24 years after yesterday’s verdict in Los Angeles.
  • Why it matters: The allegations against Weinstein, 70, sparked a surge in the #MeToo movement in 2017. He is one of the few high-profile accused figures to face legal repercussions.

5

Sam Bankman-Fried will return to the U.S. to face charges.

  • Who is he? The 30-year-old founder of FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges before it collapsed last month. He was charged last week with defrauding customers.
  • What’s new? Bankman-Fried yesterday agreed to be extradited from the Bahamas, which could speed up the cases against him.

6

There’s a bottleneck blocking clean energy for millions of people.

  • What’s going on? Energy developers want to build a ton of wind and solar facilities, but it’s taking longer and longer to get the okay from authorities to connect to the power grid.
  • That’s a problem: The U.S. aims to shift 80% of its electricity away from fossil fuels by 2030, but these roadblocks are slowing that transition.

7

The “Titanic” director paid for a study about that infuriating raft scene.

  • Why? There’s debate over whether both of the 1997 movie’s main characters, Jack and Rose, could have survived the shipwreck using their makeshift raft.
  • The result: The study, using stunt people and hypothermia experts, showed only one of them could have lived. Is that the last word? James Cameron hopes so.

And now … if you need to find last-minute gifts: Here’s how to nail holiday shopping at airports and gas stations. Plus, digital presents that are actually good.

