Tuesday briefing: Jan. 6 committee’s criminal referrals for Trump; winter storm; Harvey Weinstein; ‘Titanic’ study; and more

1
The Jan. 6 panel said Donald Trump should be charged with four crimes.
- What crimes? Inciting or assisting an insurrection, among others. The House panel formally referred the former president to the Justice Department yesterday.
- What this means: It’s an unprecedented move but has no legal weight. It’s up to the Justice Department to decide what, if any, charges to bring.
- What else to know: The committee’s investigation into the 2021 attack on the Capitol is about to wrap up. Its final report should come out tomorrow.
2
A massive storm is expected to hit the U.S. before Christmas.
- What to know: Storm watches have been issued for more than 32 million people from Kansas to Wisconsin so far.
- The forecast: The storm will probably start in the Midwest on Thursday and turn into a blizzard in some areas that night. If you’re traveling this week, this could cause chaos.
3
U.S. lawmakers announced a $1.7 trillion deal to fund the government.
- What to know: Congress has until the end of Friday to approve the deal or federal funds will run out, triggering a shutdown.
- Will it pass? It should. The package, unveiled early this morning, was negotiated by both Democrats and Republicans.
- What’s inside? Proposals to extend some Medicaid benefits, help Americans save for retirement, change the way the U.S. counts presidential electoral votes and more.
4
Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape in his second criminal trial.
- What to know: The former Hollywood producer, already serving a 23-year prison sentence, faces a further sentence of up to 24 years after yesterday’s verdict in Los Angeles.
- Why it matters: The allegations against Weinstein, 70, sparked a surge in the #MeToo movement in 2017. He is one of the few high-profile accused figures to face legal repercussions.
5
Sam Bankman-Fried will return to the U.S. to face charges.
