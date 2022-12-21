Wednesday briefing: Trump’s tax returns; Volodymyr Zelensky’s U.S. visit; Elon Musk; children’s Tylenol; and more

1
Donald Trump’s tax returns will finally be made public.
- Why? A House panel voted yesterday to release six years of the former president’s financial information, ending a long political and legal battle.
- Why it matters: Trump broke with tradition by refusing to make his tax returns public as a candidate and president. The release, expected in the coming days, could help explain why.
- What else to know: The Jan. 6 committee is set to publish its final report today.
2
Ukraine’s president will visit Washington today.
3
Elon Musk said he’ll resign as Twitter’s CEO.
- How we got here: Users voted for him to quit in a poll he shared on Sunday. It was the latest blow to his image during a chaotic two months in charge of the social media company.
- What now? Musk will choose his replacement, he said yesterday, but plans to keep control of some important teams.
4
National Guard troops are lining up to stop migrants from reaching El Paso.
- What to know: More than 500 soldiers with razor wire fanned out along the Rio Grande in Texas yesterday, cutting off one of the busiest crossing points for people seeking asylum in the U.S.
- Why? It’s an escalation by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in response to President Biden’s plans — on hold again — to end Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration policy.
5
Big retailers are limiting purchases of children’s pain relievers.
- Which ones? CVS, Walgreens and Target. Each have set different rules on how many products you can buy at one time. (Details here.)
- Why is this happening? Three viruses — flu, RSV and the coronavirus — are sweeping the nation, so lots of people are trying to get medicine at once.
6
The U.S. is cracking down on truck pollution for the first time in decades.
There’s disagreement over whether this bird is actually extinct.
And now … today is the winter solstice, the longest night and shortest day of the year. So get cozy and stay safe if you go out biking in the dark.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.