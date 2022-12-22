Thursday briefing: Zelensky’s address to Congress; winter storm forecast; strep A outbreak; Messi’s Instagram; and more

1
Ukraine’s president made a historic trip to Washington.
- What to know: Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Biden yesterday and made an emotional plea to Congress for continued U.S. support in his country’s fight against Russia.
- Why it matters: It was his first international trip since Russia’s invasion began in February, and came as some House Republicans oppose sending more aid to Ukraine.
2
A dangerous storm has started to sweep through the central U.S.
- The forecast: Buffalo, Chicago, Des Moines, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Mo., Milwaukee, Minneapolis and St. Louis could get blizzards today or tomorrow. Live updates here.
- If you don’t have snow: It will still be cold. By tomorrow, about 75% of the country will have freezing temperatures with wind chills below zero. (Watch out Florida.)
- What this means: The combination of snow and strong winds could make travel dangerous or impossible.
3
Newly released footage shed more light on the Uvalde school shooting.
- A reminder: Two teachers and 19 students were killed during the May 24 massacre in Texas, which law enforcement agencies handled poorly.
- What’s new: Records obtained by The Post, ProPublica and the Texas Tribune show that the medical response was flawed, too.
- What went wrong? Medical helicopters were waved away from the school and police vehicles blocked ambulances from getting through, delaying care.
4
A potentially deadly form of strep A is popping up around the U.S.
- It’s unusual: Strep A infections are typically mild, but this invasive form gets into parts of the body where bacteria don’t usually exist, which can cause serious problems.
- Where is it? Rising cases in young children have been reported in Minnesota, Texas and Colorado, where two deaths were reported last week.
- Why is this happening? Experts aren’t sure yet, but viral diseases (like the flu and covid) can make people more susceptible.
5
The Taliban banned female students from all universities in Afghanistan.
Major changes could be coming to your retirement plans.
There’s a new most-liked Instagram post.
And now … if you live in the path of the storm: Here’s how to prepare your home (get those battery packs charging now) and your car for a worst-case scenario.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.