The 7 The 7 Thursday briefing: Zelensky’s address to Congress; winter storm forecast; strep A outbreak; Messi’s Instagram; and more

What to know: The decision, made this week, was The decision, made this week, was the latest move by the country’s religious rulers to roll back women’s rights since seizing power last year.

What’s next? Women fear further restrictions. Some teachers and girls at primary schools yesterday reported Women fear further restrictions. Some teachers and girls at primary schools yesterday reported being turned away from classes.

6

Major changes could be coming to your retirement plans.

Why? An overhaul of rules for 401(k)s and other accounts has been tucked into a government funding bill. The measure must pass Congress by tomorrow night An overhaul of rules for 401(k)s and other accounts has been tucked into a government funding bill. The measure must pass Congress by tomorrow night to prevent a shutdown

Two key changes: Automatic enrollment in 401(k) plans for most employees; and a contribution match provided by the government for people making less than $71,000 per year. Automatic enrollment in 401(k) plans for most employees; and a contribution match provided by the government for people making less than $71,000 per year. See the full list

7

There’s a new most-liked Instagram post.

What is it? Soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s Soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s celebratory post after Argentina’s triumph at the World Cup on Sunday. It has more than 71 million likes.

What it beat: A photo of an egg, which topped mega-influencer Kylie Jenner’s baby announcement when it went viral in a 2019 experiment.

And now … if you live in the path of the storm: Here’s how to prepare your home (get those battery packs charging now) and your car for a worst-case scenario.

