Thursday briefing: Zelensky’s address to Congress; winter storm forecast; strep A outbreak; Messi’s Instagram; and more

December 22, 2022

Ukraine’s president made a historic trip to Washington.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the United States on Dec. 21, marking his first international trip since the start of Russia’s invasion. (Video: The Washington Post)
  • What to know: Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Biden yesterday and made an emotional plea to Congress for continued U.S. support in his country’s fight against Russia.
  • Why it matters: It was his first international trip since Russia’s invasion began in February, and came as some House Republicans oppose sending more aid to Ukraine.

A dangerous storm has started to sweep through the central U.S.

  • The forecast: Buffalo, Chicago, Des Moines, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Mo., Milwaukee, Minneapolis and St. Louis could get blizzards today or tomorrow. Live updates here.
  • If you don’t have snow: It will still be cold. By tomorrow, about 75% of the country will have freezing temperatures with wind chills below zero. (Watch out Florida.)
  • What this means: The combination of snow and strong winds could make travel dangerous or impossible.

Newly released footage shed more light on the Uvalde school shooting.

  • A reminder: Two teachers and 19 students were killed during the May 24 massacre in Texas, which law enforcement agencies handled poorly.
  • What’s new: Records obtained by The Post, ProPublica and the Texas Tribune show that the medical response was flawed, too.
  • What went wrong? Medical helicopters were waved away from the school and police vehicles blocked ambulances from getting through, delaying care.

A potentially deadly form of strep A is popping up around the U.S.

  • It’s unusual: Strep A infections are typically mild, but this invasive form gets into parts of the body where bacteria don’t usually exist, which can cause serious problems.
  • Where is it? Rising cases in young children have been reported in Minnesota, Texas and Colorado, where two deaths were reported last week.
  • Why is this happening? Experts aren’t sure yet, but viral diseases (like the flu and covid) can make people more susceptible.

The Taliban banned female students from all universities in Afghanistan.

  • What to know: The decision, made this week, was the latest move by the country’s religious rulers to roll back women’s rights since seizing power last year.
  • What’s next? Women fear further restrictions. Some teachers and girls at primary schools yesterday reported being turned away from classes.

Major changes could be coming to your retirement plans.

  • Why? An overhaul of rules for 401(k)s and other accounts has been tucked into a government funding bill. The measure must pass Congress by tomorrow night to prevent a shutdown.
  • Two key changes: Automatic enrollment in 401(k) plans for most employees; and a contribution match provided by the government for people making less than $71,000 per year. See the full list.

There’s a new most-liked Instagram post.

  • What is it? Soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s celebratory post after Argentina’s triumph at the World Cup on Sunday. It has more than 71 million likes.
  • What it beat: A photo of an egg, which topped mega-influencer Kylie Jenner’s baby announcement when it went viral in a 2019 experiment.

And now … if you live in the path of the storm: Here’s how to prepare your home (get those battery packs charging now) and your car for a worst-case scenario.

