Friday briefing: What to know about the Jan. 6 report; winter storm causes travel chaos; NFL weekend; Hawaii volcanoes; and more

1
The Jan. 6 committee released its final report last night.
- What’s in it? More than 800 pages, making the case that Donald Trump’s actions following the 2020 election were to blame for the 2021 Capitol attack. Read the House panel’s report here.
- The conclusion: Congress should consider banning the former president from holding office again, the report said, and take other steps to prevent similar attacks.
- What now? Republicans take over the House early next year and are likely to block many of the committee’s recommendations.
2
A huge winter storm is causing travel chaos across the U.S.
3
The Senate approved a $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government.
- What to know: Yesterday’s vote means the package moves to the House, where it’s expected to pass ahead of today’s deadline to avert a government shutdown.
- What’s in it? Plans to extend some Medicaid benefits, help people save for retirement, change the way presidential electoral votes are counted and more.
4
U.S. life expectancy continued to fall last year.
- The numbers: An American born in 2021 could expect to live to 76.4 years, according to government data released yesterday. That’s a drop from 77 years in 2020.
- What’s driving this? The coronavirus pandemic and illegal drugs, which together took the lives of more than 500,000 people.
5
Mask mandates aren’t coming back even though covid is.
Three more teams can clinch NFL playoff spots this weekend.
Researchers found a network of magma chambers under Hawaii’s volcanoes.
And now … what to make for Christmas breakfast: Potato waffles, sheet pan pancakes and more. Plus, 16 shows, movies and specials to watch over the holiday weekend.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.