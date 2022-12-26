Monday briefing: Deadly blizzard in Buffalo; migrants sent to the vice president’s home; measles outbreak; Hannes Keller; and more

Three buses of migrants were sent from Texas to the vice president’s home.
The scene: More than 100 people, most from Central America or the Caribbean, were met by volunteers outside the Naval Observatory on the coldest Christmas Eve day on record in Washington, D.C.
Why there? It appeared to have political significance, with Vice President Harris in D.C. for the holiday. Previous buses had stopped at transportation hubs.
The background: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has been giving asylum seekers free bus rides to immigrant-friendly cities since April.
3
There’s been a spike in white-collar layoffs this holiday season.
Where? Meta, PepsiCo, Amazon, Cisco, Snap, Morgan Stanley, CNN and The Post, among others, have recently announced job cuts.
Why is this happening? Corporate America is preparing for a possible recession next year. December and January are popular months for layoffs, but cuts remain near historically low levels in the broader economy.
Advertisement
4
Vaccine hesitancy is fueling a measles resurgence.
Where? Columbus, Ohio. Most of the 81 infected children are old enough to get vaccinated, but their parents chose not to, officials said.
What are measles? A highly contagious virus that undermines the immune system, making those infected more susceptible to other diseases. The World Health Organization and CDC called it an “imminent” global threat.
5
People aren’t getting emergency alerts because of bad cellphone reception.
What’s happening? Big chunks of the country, especially rural and tribal lands, are lagging in connection, meaning urgent alerts can’t get to some phones.
Why it matters: These alerts can save lives. Some people have reported receiving no warning as wildfires or tornadoes have raced toward their homes.
6
Hannes Keller, a pioneering deep diver, died at 88.
Why we’ll remember him: The Swiss explorer developed breathing gas combinations that helped him survive a descent of more than 1,000 feet in 1962. The dive helped open new frontiers in ocean research.
After diving: Keller, whose death earlier this month was announced by his family, got into the computer industry in the 1970s and developed early spell-checking programs.
Advertisement
7
Two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks kept their NFL playoff hopes alive.
In the spotlight: Playing on Christmas Day, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended a two-game losing streak, and can clinch a playoff spot next weekend. And Aaron Rodgers kept Green Bay in the mix with a Packers win in Miami.
Tonight: The L.A. Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football (ESPN, 8:15 p.m. Eastern time).