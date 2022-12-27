Tuesday briefing: More casualties from the Buffalo blizzard; Southwest cancellations; Ukraine peace talks; George Santos; and more

1
The death toll from the catastrophic storm in Buffalo has grown.
- The details: At least 28 people have died, officials said yesterday, and that number could grow. It was the area’s deadliest blizzard in at least 50 years.
- The latest: Thousands still don’t have power. Rescuers were struggling to free people trapped in cars yesterday, and shelters and nursing homes were running out of food.
2
Storm-related travel chaos isn’t over yet.
- What to know: Nearly 70% of Southwest Airline’s flights — over 2,700 of them — were canceled yesterday. The airline said to expect more changes approaching New Year’s weekend.
- The big picture: More than 5,500 flights had been canceled as of last night, with more than 17,300 flights delayed. Airlines are still trying to reset after the weekend storm.
3
Ukraine said it wants talks to end the war next year.
- The idea: A U.N.-backed peace summit by the end of February. But Ukraine won’t negotiate until Russia faces a war crimes tribunal, an official said yesterday.
- Will it work? Peace remains a long way off. Russia has said Ukraine must agree to give up territory as part of any deal, a non-starter for Ukraine.
4
China will soon relax its strict rules for incoming travelers.
- The changes: Starting Jan. 8, the country will no longer require all visitors to quarantine upon arrival and end limits to the number of flights allowed into airports, it announced yesterday.
- Why it matters: It’s the most significant move to reopen a border that has been all but closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
5
A congressman-elect admitted to exaggerating his résumé.
- Who? George Santos, a Long Island Republican who won a pivotal House race last month. His biography was questioned after the election.
- What happened? He acknowledged yesterday that he didn’t graduate from college or work for big Wall Street firms, as he had claimed, but answered few questions about his skyrocketing wealth.
- Why it matters: Candidates must file financial reports to House record-keepers. If they knowingly file a false form, it could violate a number of laws.
6
This has probably been a bad year for your retirement account.
The pandemic changed how people use restaurants.
And now … spicy sesame noodles, veggie soup and more: These were our top recipes this year. Try one — and play one of our music critic’s favorite albums while you’re at it.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
