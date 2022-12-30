The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Southwest Airlines’s recovery; Trump’s tax returns; Pelé; Vivienne Westwood; ‘Dry January’ benefits; and more

By
and 
 
December 30, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EST
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Southwest Airlines said flights will be nearly back to normal today.

  • The latest: Only a handful of flights have been canceled so far, compared with about 2,500 yesterday, as tens of thousands of passengers try to return home from the holidays.
  • This will be a huge relief: A storm and a breakdown of the airline’s internal technology caused a travel meltdown over the past week, stranding people across the country. Over 15,000 flights were canceled.

2

Donald Trump’s tax returns are expected to be released today.

  • How we got here: A House panel voted last week to make the former president’s financial information public after a years-long legal battle.
  • Why it matters: Trump broke with tradition by not making these returns public as a candidate and president. Today’s reported release could help explain why.
  • What else to know: This is coming in the final days of Democratic control of the House. Republicans will hold the majority when a new session of Congress starts Tuesday.

3

It looks like 2023 will begin with storms across the South.

4

Pelé, Brazil’s “king of soccer,” died yesterday.

  • How we’ll remember him: The 82-year-old was the world’s most celebrated athlete for decades. He helped Brazil win World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970.
  • What else to know: Pelé died at a hospital in São Paulo of complications from colon cancer, his manager said.
  • The tributes: Soccer’s biggest present-day stars, including Brazil’s Neymar and Argentina’s Lionel Messi, have paid their respects.

5

Vivienne Westwood, the provocative British fashion designer, has died.

  • Her legacy: She was a style icon and environmental activist who helped clothe the 1970s punk movement before dressing supermodels on the runways of Paris and Milan.
  • The 81-year-old died in London yesterday, her fashion house said. We don’t yet know the cause.

6

The College Football Playoff semifinals are tomorrow.

  • In the Fiesta Bowl: Michigan will face TCU at 4 p.m. Eastern. This is TCU’s first time in the playoff.
  • In the Peach Bowl: Top-seeded Georgia, the defending champion, will play Ohio State at 8 p.m. Both games will be on ESPN.
  • What next? The winners will meet in the championship game Jan. 9.

7

There are lasting benefits to “Dry January.”

  • What to know: People who take a month-long break from alcohol often drink less in the long run, research shows. They also report benefits like lower blood pressure, better sleep and weight loss.
  • If you plan to participate: Try using one of these habit-tracking apps and replacing alcohol with some fancy mocktails.

And now … the moment you’ve been waiting for: Dave Barry’s take on 2022. Plus, we’ve got easy appetizers and drink ideas for your New Year’s Eve party.

See you next year.

