Friday briefing: Southwest Airlines’s recovery; Trump’s tax returns; Pelé; Vivienne Westwood; ‘Dry January’ benefits; and more

Southwest Airlines said flights will be nearly back to normal today.
The latest: Only a handful of flights have been canceled so far, compared with about 2,500 yesterday, as tens of thousands of passengers try to return home from the holidays.
This will be a huge relief: A storm and a breakdown of the airline’s internal technology caused a travel meltdown over the past week, stranding people across the country. Over 15,000 flights were canceled.
2
Donald Trump’s tax returns are expected to be released today.
How we got here: A House panel voted last week to make the former president’s financial information public after a years-long legal battle.
Why it matters: Trump broke with tradition by not making these returns public as a candidate and president. Today’s reported release could help explain why.
What else to know: This is coming in the final days of Democratic control of the House. Republicans will hold the majority when a new session of Congress starts Tuesday.
3
It looks like 2023 will begin with storms across the South.
What we know: Multiple storm systems are expected to hit the south-central U.S. in the days ahead, bringing flooding rains, damaging winds and possibly some tornadoes.