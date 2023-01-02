Monday briefing: Benedict XVI’s death; Barbara Walters’s legacy; historic rainfall in San Francisco; TCU stunner; and more

1 Waves of drones targeted key infrastructure in Ukraine overnight. What to know: The Russian attacks damaged some energy facilities, forcing power outages in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. At least four civilians were killed and dozens injured across the country over the weekend. What else? Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an unusually aggressive New Year’s message, timing his broadcast with more missile attacks. 2 Benedict XVI, the first pope in 600 years to resign, died Saturday. What to know: The 95-year-old stepped down in 2013, after less than eight years, citing ill health. The move shook the church — and made way for the more liberal Pope Francis. When is his funeral? Thursday, with Pope Francis presiding. His body will be in St. Peter’s Basilica starting today so people can “pay their respects,” the Vatican said. 3 Trailblazing journalist Barbara Walters died Friday. Her legacy: The 93-year-old was the first woman to co-host “Today” and co-anchor an evening news show in the U.S. She was a mainstay on ABC’s “20/20” for years. What made her stand out: Masterful interviews with the powerful and famous, including President Richard Nixon, Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Monica Lewinsky. 4 There was historic rainfall in San Francisco over the weekend. The numbers: Saturday was the city’s second-wettest day in over 170 years, causing widespread flooding and evacuation warnings. More storms are expected this week. Why is this happening? Atmospheric rivers — conveyor-belt-like corridors of tropical moisture — that are covering Northern and Central California. 5 A record number of Hispanic lawmakers will join Congress tomorrow. What to know: Fourteen newly elected Latino members — five Republicans and nine Democrats — will be sworn in. Who are they? Many are young and liberal. They include the first member of Gen Z, the first openly gay Republican elected to Congress, and the first Latinas from Colorado and Illinois. What else to know: The claims made by George Santos, a Long Island Republican who won a key House race, continue to unravel. 6 The College Football Playoff had its first stunning upset this weekend. You could get thousands of dollars this year to go green. And now … trying to start the new year with new habits? Here’s how to succeed. Plus, here’s what’s in and out for 2023. Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter .