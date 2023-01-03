The 7 The 7 Tuesday briefing: The new Congress; Damar Hamlin collapse; Idaho killings suspect; Europe heat wave; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

What to know: At least seven countries, including Denmark and the Netherlands, had their At least seven countries, including Denmark and the Netherlands, had their warmest January weather on record on New Year’s Day, with highs in the 50s or 60s.

Why this matters: It’s unprecedented, according to meteorologists, and is yet another example of how climate change is making extraordinary weather events more common.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova said she has throat and breast cancer.

What to know: The 18-time Grand Slam singles winner, who is 66, said yesterday that doctors The 18-time Grand Slam singles winner, who is 66, said yesterday that doctors discovered the unrelated breast cancer when diagnosing her early-stage throat cancer.

What’s next? She will start treatment this month and described the diagnosis as “serious but still fixable.” She previously had surgery and radiation treatment for breast cancer in 2010.

Antibody drugs could help fight more infectious diseases.

What are they? Monoclonal antibodies, high-price medicines that have transformed the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases and were tailor-made to treat covid-19.

What’s next? Scientists see huge potential in Scientists see huge potential in harnessing these drugs against diseases like malaria, Lassa fever or Zika — but only if the cost of making them comes down.

