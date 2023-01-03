Tuesday briefing: The new Congress; Damar Hamlin collapse; Idaho killings suspect; Europe heat wave; and more

1
The new session of Congress starts today.
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game last night.
- What to know: Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety, is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after he took a hit and fell in the first quarter of a game against the Bengals, which was postponed.
- What happened? He suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle, but his heartbeat was restored on the field, the Bills said in an update early this morning.
Dozens of Russian soldiers were killed in a missile strike in Ukraine.
- What to know: The strike hit a city in the eastern Donetsk region early on New Year’s Day. Russia said 63 troops were killed, while Ukraine’s estimate of the death toll was much higher.
- Why it matters: It could be one of the deadliest attacks on Russian forces since the invasion of Ukraine began, and it has reignited Russian criticism of the country’s military commanders.
The suspect in the University of Idaho killings will be in court today.
A historic warm spell is breaking records in Europe.
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova said she has throat and breast cancer.
Antibody drugs could help fight more infectious diseases.
