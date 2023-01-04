The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Kevin McCarthy loses speaker votes; Damar Hamlin update; abortion pills; Southwest Airlines apology; and more

Updated January 4, 2023 at 7:06 a.m. EST|Published January 4, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
1

The House failed to elect a speaker yesterday.

  • What happened? Republican leader Kevin McCarthy faced a revolt and lost three rounds of voting on the first day of the new Congress.
  • Why it matters: It’s the first time in 100 years this has happened, exposing divisions among Republicans. The chamber will vote again today.
  • What else to know: Patty Murray (D-Wash.) became the first woman elected as Senate president pro tempore, which makes her third in the line of presidential succession.

2

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition.

  • What to know: The 24-year-old safety collapsed during a game against the Bengals on Monday. He went into cardiac arrest after a tackle.
  • His prospects may depend on how long it took to restart his heart and how effectively CPR kept his organs supplied with blood and oxygen, experts said yesterday.
  • What’s next? The NFL said that it hasn’t decided whether or when the game will resume.

3

Some pharmacies will now be able to offer abortion pills.

  • What to know: Patients will still need a prescription, but new FDA rules could allow them to get pills from chains like CVS and Walgreens instead of from clinics, doctors or by mail.
  • Why it matters: Yesterday’s move could expand abortion access in states where it’s legal, but it’s not clear yet how many stores will participate.

4

Another atmospheric river is set to blast California today and tomorrow.

  • What’s that? A strip of deep tropical moisture that will bring torrential downpours and strong winds. It could cause even more flooding in northern and central parts of the state.
  • What else to know: A storm brought flooding and heavy snow to parts of the central U.S. yesterday, and tornadoes were confirmed in Tennessee and Mississippi.

5

Missouri carried out the first execution of 2023 yesterday.

  • The details: The state put to death Amber McLaughlin, who was convicted of murdering her ex-girlfriend in 2003.
  • Why it’s in the news: McLaughlin was the first openly transgender person to be executed in the U.S., though her gender identity is not central to the case.

6

Southwest is giving 25,000 points to passengers stranded by its meltdown.

  • A reminder: The airline canceled more than 15,000 flights over the holidays, ruining plans for thousands of people, following a storm and a breakdown of its internal technology.
  • The offer: Travelers whose flights were canceled or delayed between Dec. 24 and Monday can claim the points, the equivalent of more than $300, if they didn’t rebook or travel, the airline said yesterday.

7

An airline booking hack is dividing the internet.

  • You may have seen or done this yourself: Couples will book aisle and window seats in the same row, then hope the middle seat stays empty.
  • Why is it controversial? It doesn’t always work; the stranger in the middle isn’t always thrilled; and some travelers find it just plain rude, as responses to a viral tweet recently revealed. Nothing with travel is ever simple.

And now … if you’re trying to build a new exercise routine: We’ve got some simple tips (including being patient with yourself).

