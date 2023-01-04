Wednesday briefing: Kevin McCarthy loses speaker votes; Damar Hamlin update; abortion pills; Southwest Airlines apology; and more

Why it’s in the news: McLaughlin was the first openly transgender person to be executed in the U.S., though her gender identity is not central to the case.
Southwest is giving 25,000 points to passengers stranded by its meltdown.
A reminder: The airline canceled more than 15,000 flights over the holidays, ruining plans for thousands of people, following a storm and a breakdown of its internal technology.
The offer: Travelers whose flights were canceled or delayed between Dec. 24 and Monday can claim the points, the equivalent of more than $300, if they didn’t rebook or travel, the airline said yesterday.
An airline booking hack is dividing the internet.
You may have seen or done this yourself: Couples will book aisle and window seats in the same row, then hope the middle seat stays empty.
Why is it controversial? It doesn’t always work; the stranger in the middle isn’t always thrilled; and some travelers find it just plain rude, as responses to a viral tweet recently revealed. Nothing with travel is ever simple.