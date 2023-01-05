Thursday briefing: House at a standstill; Benedict XVI’s funeral; California rainstorm; Damar Hamlin update; CES 2023; and more

1
The House failed to elect a speaker for the second day in a row.
- What’s going on? Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) failed three times yesterday to get enough votes. A group of hard-right holdouts in his party are blocking his election.
- What this means: The House is at a standstill. Members still aren’t sworn in, and nothing can get done until a speaker is chosen.
- What’s next? Probably more chaos. The House returns at noon Eastern and will vote again, but there’s no clear agreement on a path forward.
2
Benedict XVI’s funeral was this morning at the Vatican.
- What to know: The Vatican used a mix of ancient rituals and new precedents to honor the former pope. Pope Francis led the Mass for his predecessor, a historic moment.
- A complicated legacy: Benedict XVI was the first head of the Catholic Church in 600 years to resign. He died Saturday at 95 years old.
3
California declared a state of emergency yesterday.
- Why? It’s being hit by a third powerful rainstorm in a week. The ground is soaked and rivers are filling, leaving the state especially vulnerable to flooding and other chaos.
- The latest: Most parts of Northern and central California are under a flood warning. Over 100,000 customers have lost power, and several communities have been ordered to evacuate.
4
The “mastermind” of a college admissions scandal got jail time.
- A reminder: The scandal blew open in 2019 with revelations that kids of wealthy parents got into selective colleges through bribery, cheating on tests and fake athletic credentials.
- Who is he? William “Rick” Singer, 62, who orchestrated the scheme. He was sentenced yesterday to 3½ years, the heaviest punishment so far in dozens of linked cases.
5
More countries are introducing restrictions on travelers from China.
6
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin showed signs of improvement.
The biggest tech show in the world starts today in Las Vegas.
