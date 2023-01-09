Monday briefing: Far-right riots in Brazil; Kevin McCarthy; new coronavirus variant; NFL playoff schedule; and more

1
Thousands of people stormed Brazil’s government buildings.
- What happened? Rioters breached and vandalized the presidential office, supreme court and congress yesterday in the capital, Brasília. More than 400 were arrested.
- Why? They were supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro. The attack came a week after his successor, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was inaugurated.
- Sound familiar? It’s being compared to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and suggests the spread of far-right disruptions in Western democracies.
2
Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker after a historic deadlock.
- What to know: The Republican leader won on the 15th round of voting — the most since before the Civil War — early Saturday after making more concessions to a group of GOP holdouts.
- What this means: The House can get to work. But this is probably a preview of what business will look like with narrow Republican control over the next two years.
3
A cease-fire didn’t stop fighting in Ukraine.
- What to know: Russia declared a 36-hour truce Friday for Orthodox Christmas, but attacks continued anyway.
- The bigger picture: There is a good chance Ukraine could retake all occupied lands by the end of this year, or at least enough to end Russia’s threat, analysts said.
4
A new coronavirus variant is spreading quickly across the U.S.
- The details: XBB.1.5 is “the most transmissible” variant yet, which means even people who are vaccinated or have gotten covid before are getting infected. (Track cases here.)
- What else to know: There’s no evidence so far that XBB.1.5 is making people sicker or that it evolved because of vaccines.
- So what now? Vaccination, high-quality masks and avoiding crowds are your best bet at protection. If you do get sick, follow these CDC guidelines.
5
An ongoing stretch of storms has killed 12 people in California.
6
The NFL playoffs are set.
- What to know: The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the top seeds. Games begin Saturday and end with Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.
- Yesterday: The Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots six days after their teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game.
- Tonight: College football’s national championship game between TCU and Georgia is on ESPN at 7:30 Eastern time.
7
A start-up in California is trying to manipulate the climate.
