The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Far-right riots in Brazil; Kevin McCarthy; new coronavirus variant; NFL playoff schedule; and more

By
and 
 
January 9, 2023 at 6:35 a.m. EST

1

Thousands of people stormed Brazil’s government buildings.

Radical backers of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro breached and vandalized Brazil’s presidential office building, congress and supreme court on Jan. 8. (Video: AP)
  • What happened? Rioters breached and vandalized the presidential office, supreme court and congress yesterday in the capital, Brasília. More than 400 were arrested.
  • Why? They were supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro. The attack came a week after his successor, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was inaugurated.
  • Sound familiar? It’s being compared to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and suggests the spread of far-right disruptions in Western democracies.

2

Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker after a historic deadlock.

  • What to know: The Republican leader won on the 15th round of voting — the most since before the Civil War — early Saturday after making more concessions to a group of GOP holdouts.
  • What this means: The House can get to work. But this is probably a preview of what business will look like with narrow Republican control over the next two years.

3

A cease-fire didn’t stop fighting in Ukraine.

  • What to know: Russia declared a 36-hour truce Friday for Orthodox Christmas, but attacks continued anyway.
  • The bigger picture: There is a good chance Ukraine could retake all occupied lands by the end of this year, or at least enough to end Russia’s threat, analysts said.

4

A new coronavirus variant is spreading quickly across the U.S.

  • The details: XBB.1.5 is “the most transmissible” variant yet, which means even people who are vaccinated or have gotten covid before are getting infected. (Track cases here.)
  • What else to know: There’s no evidence so far that XBB.1.5 is making people sicker or that it evolved because of vaccines.
  • So what now? Vaccination, high-quality masks and avoiding crowds are your best bet at protection. If you do get sick, follow these CDC guidelines.

5

An ongoing stretch of storms has killed 12 people in California.

6

The NFL playoffs are set.

  • What to know: The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the top seeds. Games begin Saturday and end with Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.
  • Yesterday: The Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots six days after their teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game.
  • Tonight: College football’s national championship game between TCU and Georgia is on ESPN at 7:30 Eastern time.

7

A start-up in California is trying to manipulate the climate.

  • How? By sending particles high into the atmosphere, trying to reflect sunlight and cool the Earth. The first experiment was last year, and there are more tests planned this month.
  • Why we’re talking about this: The idea of “stratospheric solar geoengineering” has been around for years but is considered a last resort. This company is testing those limits.

And now … ever dreamed of a trip to space? The Post is exploring what that might look like. Plus, why NASA wants to return to the moon — this time to stay.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...