Tuesday briefing: How Brazil’s riot compares to Jan. 6; California storms; another championship for Georgia; Prince Harry; and more

The death toll from a string of storms in California rose to 14.
The latest: There was heavy damage yesterday, including mudslides, flooding and collapsed roads. Thousands were evacuated in Santa Barbara County, and a 5-year-old boy is missing after being swept away in a creek.
What’s next? Heavy rain will continue today. Up to 7 more inches could fall this week, with no significant relief in sight.
Russia launched a powerful attack in an eastern region of Ukraine.
The latest: Russian troops are trying to seize a salt mining town in the Donetsk region. The recent fighting has been “really savage,” a U.S. official said yesterday.
What else to know: Life in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, is carrying on, despite bombings and blackouts — proof that Russia’s plan to make life unbearable this winter has largely failed.
Georgia won its second straight college football national championship.