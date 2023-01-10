The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: How Brazil’s riot compares to Jan. 6; California storms; another championship for Georgia; Prince Harry; and more

Updated January 10, 2023 at 7:19 a.m. EST|Published January 10, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
Videos show striking similarities between Jan. 6 and the attack in Brazil.

  • What happened? Thousands of far-right protesters — supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro — stormed the main buildings of all three branches of government Sunday.
  • How the two attacks were similar: The tactics rioters used to break past law enforcement, as well as destruction inside the buildings, according to a Post review.
  • What else to know: Officials knew in advance about the protest but thought they could contain it.

Classified documents were found in President Biden’s former office.

  • What to know: Biden’s lawyers discovered about 10 files in November in an office used after his vice presidency. They were quickly given to the National Archives, the White House said yesterday.
  • What now? The Justice Department is reviewing the documents.
  • Sound familiar? It has echoes of the investigation into former president Donald Trump’s handling of sensitive files, but details from Biden’s lawyer suggest some key differences.

The death toll from a string of storms in California rose to 14.

Heavy rain fueled by an atmospheric river again pummeled California on Jan. 9, flooding homes and roads, prompting evacuation orders and knocking out power. (Video: Julie Yoon, John Farrell/The Washington Post, Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
  • The latest: There was heavy damage yesterday, including mudslides, flooding and collapsed roads. Thousands were evacuated in Santa Barbara County, and a 5-year-old boy is missing after being swept away in a creek.
  • What’s next? Heavy rain will continue today. Up to 7 more inches could fall this week, with no significant relief in sight.

Russia launched a powerful attack in an eastern region of Ukraine.

  • The latest: Russian troops are trying to seize a salt mining town in the Donetsk region. The recent fighting has been “really savage,” a U.S. official said yesterday.
  • What else to know: Life in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, is carrying on, despite bombings and blackouts — proof that Russia’s plan to make life unbearable this winter has largely failed.

Georgia won its second straight college football national championship.

Prince Harry’s controversial memoir “Spare” hits bookstores today.

  • It’s making headlines: Excerpts have leaked, and in interviews on Sunday, Harry accused his father, brother and stepmother of conspiring against him and his wife, Meghan.
  • How we got here: Harry and Meghan split with the British royal family in 2020, and the book, Harry’s interviews and a recent Netflix documentary series are an attempt to control that narrative.

Efforts to repair the ozone layer are working.

  • What’s the ozone layer? An atmospheric shield that blocks harmful ultraviolet sunlight from reaching Earth’s surface. It’s key to protecting human health and food security.
  • The good news: The layer is thickening as we phase out ozone-eating chemicals, a new study found, proving that big environmental problems can be tackled when nations work together.

And now … what to watch tonight: The Golden Globe Awards on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern. Plus, 8 stew recipes if you’re looking for something warm this week.

