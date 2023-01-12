Thursday briefing: Another Biden classified document discovery; flight chaos; Damar Hamlin; Jeff Beck; In-N-Out Burger; and more

The difference from the Trump case: Biden’s files were voluntarily returned to the National Archives, and there were far fewer than the hundreds taken from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
In other news: A subpoena sent to Trump campaign officials asked new questions about the Jan. 6 attack, The Post reported yesterday.
2
An FAA glitch caused travel chaos across the U.S. yesterday.
What happened? A key federal safety system failed, possibly because of a damaged database file. Planes were grounded nationwide until 9 a.m. Eastern, creating a backlog for the rest of the day.
Why this matters: It follows a meltdown at Southwest Airlines last month, raising more questions about whether enough is being done to upgrade air travel infrastructure.
3
Prices probably rose more slowly again last month.
What’s going on? The government will release data this morning that’s expected to show that prices went up roughly 6.5% in December compared with the year before.
Is that good news? Yes and no. The number is probably flat or down slightly compared with November, but inflation is still well above normal levels.