Thursday briefing: Another Biden classified document discovery; flight chaos; Damar Hamlin; Jeff Beck; In-N-Out Burger; and more

Updated January 12, 2023 at 7:03 a.m. EST|Published January 12, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

President Biden’s lawyers found more classified documents.

  • What to know: A search of a second location turned up more secret government papers after some were found in a different Biden office in November.
  • The difference from the Trump case: Biden’s files were voluntarily returned to the National Archives, and there were far fewer than the hundreds taken from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
  • In other news: A subpoena sent to Trump campaign officials asked new questions about the Jan. 6 attack, The Post reported yesterday.

An FAA glitch caused travel chaos across the U.S. yesterday.

  • What happened? A key federal safety system failed, possibly because of a damaged database file. Planes were grounded nationwide until 9 a.m. Eastern, creating a backlog for the rest of the day.
  • Why this matters: It follows a meltdown at Southwest Airlines last month, raising more questions about whether enough is being done to upgrade air travel infrastructure.

Prices probably rose more slowly again last month.

  • What’s going on? The government will release data this morning that’s expected to show that prices went up roughly 6.5% in December compared with the year before.
  • Is that good news? Yes and no. The number is probably flat or down slightly compared with November, but inflation is still well above normal levels.
  • What this means: Inflation may be starting to cool as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates.

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin was discharged from the hospital.

  • What to know: The 24-year-old left a Buffalo hospital yesterday, nine days after he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
  • What now? The Bills safety will continue his recovery at home.

Jeff Beck, one of the greatest guitarists in history, has died.

  • How we’ll remember him: As a member of British rock band the Yardbirds, rising to fame in the 1960s before launching an influential and adventurous solo career.
  • What we know: The 78-year-old died Tuesday in England. The cause was bacterial meningitis, his publicist said.

We have good news for In-N-Out fans out East.

  • What’s happening? The popular California burger chain announced this week that it’s planning to open a headquarters in Tennessee and, eventually, restaurants east of the Mississippi River.
  • This is surprising: In-N-Out has a very West Coast identity, and its owner has said before that “I don’t see us stretched across the whole U.S.”

You may want to start paying attention to when you eat, not just what you eat.

  • What to know: Consuming most of your calories earlier in the day can have striking effects on your weight, appetite and risk of chronic disease, according to new research.
  • Why? Our internal body clocks. We’re primed to digest and metabolize food early in the day. This can look like eating a large breakfast, a modest lunch and a small dinner.

