Friday briefing: The latest on Biden’s classified documents; Alabama tornado; Keenan Anderson; Lisa Marie Presley; UFOs; and more

2022 was one of the hottest years on record.

Long hospital waits during winter could become the new normal.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Jan. 12 after a brief hospitalization. She was 54 years old. (Video: Allie Caren, Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

It’s part of a devastating start to the year: Two other men have been fatally shot by police. The incidents are being investigated.

What happened? The 31-year-old teacher, the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder, was detained by multiple officers shortly after a traffic accident.

The bigger picture: This was part of a broader barrage of severe weather across the South. Tornadoes were also reported in Georgia and Kentucky.

7

There’s a UFO office? Yes. The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office was established last summer as part of a new push by the government to identify UFOs.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.