Friday briefing: The latest on Biden’s classified documents; Alabama tornado; Keenan Anderson; Lisa Marie Presley; UFOs; and more

Updated January 13, 2023 at 7:08 a.m. EST|Published January 13, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
President Biden is under more pressure over classified documents.

A large tornado killed at least six people in Alabama yesterday.

  • What we know: The storm tore through the central part of the state, ripping apart buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. These photos show the damage.
  • The bigger picture: This was part of a broader barrage of severe weather across the South. Tornadoes were also reported in Georgia and Kentucky.

A string of fatal police encounters has rocked Los Angeles.

  • The latest: Footage of a Jan. 3 incident was released Wednesday. It shows Keenan Anderson begging for his life and getting Tasered. He died after going into cardiac arrest.
  • What happened? The 31-year-old teacher, the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder, was detained by multiple officers shortly after a traffic accident.
  • It’s part of a devastating start to the year: Two other men have been fatally shot by police. The incidents are being investigated.

Lisa Marie Presley, the singer and Elvis’s daughter, died yesterday.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Jan. 12 after a brief hospitalization. She was 54 years old. (Video: Allie Caren, Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)
  • How we’ll remember her: As her legendary father’s only child who went on to launch her own music career. She also had high-profile marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.
  • What to know: Her death was announced by her mother, Priscilla Presley, hours after the 54-year-old was taken to a hospital from her California home.

Long hospital waits during winter could become the new normal.

  • Why? The season has traditionally been difficult for hospitals because flu and RSV surge in colder months, but now the coronavirus has joined them.
  • This winter: Covid hospitalizations have risen significantly since October, and officials are watching the spread of XBB.1.5, the most transmissible form of the virus yet.

2022 was one of the hottest years on record.

  • What to know: It ranked either the fifth or sixth warmest, five different scientific agencies reported this week.
  • It was a year of extremes: Europe had its warmest summer ever. There were heat waves, droughts and flooding across the world.
  • The big picture: The planet has warmed at least 2 degrees Fahrenheit compared with preindustrial levels, caused by rising greenhouse gas emissions.

The Pentagon office studying UFOs released a report this week.

  • There’s a UFO office? Yes. The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office was established last summer as part of a new push by the government to identify UFOs.
  • The findings: Nearly 200 recently reported sightings were “unremarkable,” but 170 were left uncharacterized, some of which “appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics.”

And now … what to watch this weekend: Zombie apocalypse series “The Last of Us” premieres Sunday on HBO. Plus, what to read: 10 new books to put on your list this month.

