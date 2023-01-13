Friday briefing: The latest on Biden’s classified documents; Alabama tornado; Keenan Anderson; Lisa Marie Presley; UFOs; and more

1
President Biden is under more pressure over classified documents.
2
A large tornado killed at least six people in Alabama yesterday.
- What we know: The storm tore through the central part of the state, ripping apart buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. These photos show the damage.
- The bigger picture: This was part of a broader barrage of severe weather across the South. Tornadoes were also reported in Georgia and Kentucky.
3
A string of fatal police encounters has rocked Los Angeles.
- The latest: Footage of a Jan. 3 incident was released Wednesday. It shows Keenan Anderson begging for his life and getting Tasered. He died after going into cardiac arrest.
- What happened? The 31-year-old teacher, the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder, was detained by multiple officers shortly after a traffic accident.
- It’s part of a devastating start to the year: Two other men have been fatally shot by police. The incidents are being investigated.
4
Lisa Marie Presley, the singer and Elvis’s daughter, died yesterday.
- How we’ll remember her: As her legendary father’s only child who went on to launch her own music career. She also had high-profile marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.
- What to know: Her death was announced by her mother, Priscilla Presley, hours after the 54-year-old was taken to a hospital from her California home.
5
Long hospital waits during winter could become the new normal.
- Why? The season has traditionally been difficult for hospitals because flu and RSV surge in colder months, but now the coronavirus has joined them.
- This winter: Covid hospitalizations have risen significantly since October, and officials are watching the spread of XBB.1.5, the most transmissible form of the virus yet.
6
2022 was one of the hottest years on record.
The Pentagon office studying UFOs released a report this week.
And now … what to watch this weekend: Zombie apocalypse series “The Last of Us” premieres Sunday on HBO. Plus, what to read: 10 new books to put on your list this month.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.